Some deals are just too good to pass up, and this one on the INIU portable charger is one of them. You may roll your eyes, thinking you already have a power bank, but there's a good chance you don't have one like this. This INIU battery pack measures just half an inch thick, making it one of the slimmest options on the market, and it features a USB-C port, 2 USB-A ports, and 10000mAh capacity. It also comes with an industry-leading 3-year warranty, and today it's on sale for just $18.

Why you should buy the INIU portable charger

You shouldn't need too much convincing here. Our lives are based around mobile devices with batteries—phones, tablets, smartwatches and wearables, wireless earbuds, etc.—and that means you can never have too many portable battery packs. So why not grab this one for less than $20 that has a mountain of good reviews, is marked by Amazon as a product that rarely gets returned, and comes with a warranty that is two or three times longer than the warranties you get with other brands?

As for specs and features, there is a lot to like here. The 10000mAh is perfect for a weekend getaway, capable of recharging your smartphone up to two times, a smaller tablet once, and a pair of wireless earbuds, like the AirPods Pro, 13 times. The single USB-C port is capable of both in and out charging, meaning it can both charge the INIU unit itself and charge USB-C devices, and the two USB-A ports are standard 3A. There's no fast or wireless charging here—just standard and reliable.

INIU says it has a 15-layer SmartProtect system to prevent things like overheating and overcharging. It sounds like marketing hype, but given their review track record and bold warranty offer, there must be something to it. Anyway, if you need a fast or wireless charger, you should probably look elsewhere. Otherwise, there's no reason not to snag at least one of these power banks while it's at this price. Grab the INIU Portable Charger for $18, while you can.