The Yeedi Cube is out, and we’re absolutely loving this new gadget that will clean your floors, keeping everything absolutely squeaky clean with so little effort on your part. If you’re looking for your very first robot vacuum, or you’re on your fifth model, you’re going to love the Yeedi Cube just the same.

With a self-emptying, self-washing, and self-drying station, the Yeedi Cube’s robot will vacuum the floors and mop them too, doing everything, so you don’t have to. Even better, this one is affordable. And between September 20th to September 27th 2023, Yeedi is offering a generous $100 off the Yeedi Cube.

Why the Yeedi Cube is a great choice for beginners

Great price point

The Yeedi Cube is an exceptional choice for beginners thanks to its impressive features and affordable $700 price tag. This robotic vacuum cleaner has a powerful motor, which ensures thorough cleaning of carpets and hard floors.

Additionally, it works silently to clean the home, making it perfect for use at any time of the day or night. With its smart sensor technology, the Cube can easily navigate around obstacles and avoid falls, so you won’t have to collect it after tumbling down the stairs. Moreover, its large dustbin capacity ensures a hassle-free cleaning experience as it reduces the number of emptying intervals. The Yeedi Cube is an excellent investment for anyone seeking an affordable and efficient robotic vacuum.

Limited interaction

The Yeedi Cube is the ultimate solution for beginners who seek a hassle-free cleaning experience. This innovative device not only performs vacuuming but also excels at mopping. The best part? It self-empties, self-washes, and self-dries the mopping pads, making it effortless to maintain. Its powerful suction, high-precision sensors, and intelligent mapping technology ensure no spot is left uncleaned.

With the Yeedi app, you can easily control and monitor your cleaning performance, customize cleaning modes, and schedule the cleaning session. Its 2500Pa suction power ensures that even the most stubborn dirt and debris are picked up. The Yeedi Cube is a fantastic option for beginners thanks to its rich features, easy maintenance, and overall excellent performance.

Perfect clean

If you're new to the world of robotic vacuums and mops, you can't go wrong with the Yeedi Cube. With its powerful 4300Pa suction and dual edge brush, this device is capable of handling even the toughest messes with ease. Plus, the Yeedi Cube is carpet-friendly, thanks to its 8mm mop auto-lifting feature, which ensures it won't wet your carpets. In short, the Yeedi Cube is the perfect choice for beginners looking for a powerful, easy-to-use device that can handle all their cleaning needs.

Fantastic mopping

Another thing you can expect from Yeedi is its fantastic performance when it comes to mopping. The Yeedi Cube uses the revolutionary sonic mopping technology delivering an impressive 2,500 vibrations per minute, making it one of the most efficient mopping robots on the market.

With its extra-large 1000ml water tank, the Yeedi Cube provides a more long-lasting cleaning experience compared to traditional robots that only have a much smaller, 200ml water tank. The mop auto-lifting feature allows the robot to handle all types of floors, including hard floors, tile, and marble, while being careful enough not to wet your carpets. We do have to point out that if you have shaggy carpets, you’ll probably want to just make it a no-go zone from the app. Yeedi Cube's self-washing system with hot air drying ensures a thorough clean and prevents the mop from breeding smells and humidity.

Great autonomy

The Yeedi Cube is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a high-performance robot vacuum and mop in one, thanks to its impressive 150-minute working time. With this extended run time, the Yeedi Cube can easily clean your whole house in one go, without requiring you to stop and recharge mid-session. Whether you have pets, carpets, or hardwood floors, the Yeedi Cube will make your life easier by making deep cleaning effortless and enjoyable.

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

This state-of-the-art device is so easy to integrate with other smart home devices, you'll be wondering how you ever lived without it. With compatibility that extends to both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, you'll be able to control and monitor the Yeedi Cube with nothing but your voice!

But we know you don't always need a chatty assistant - sometimes you just need a good cleaning routine. That's where the Yeedi app comes in, which features an intuitive and user-friendly interface that allows you to create custom cleaning schedules and modes. Set it and forget it? We've got you covered!

The robot vacuum cleaner you need right now

The Yeedi Cube may be new on the market, but it’s certainly one robovac you need to get. For $700, it can vacuum, mop, and self-clean, which is pretty awesome. Not having to deal with dirty mops and smelly water is something we all want. Plus, you won’t even have to empty the dust bin for weeks on end.

Get your Yeedi Cube today and save $100 between September 20 and September 27, 2023, taking the price down to $599.99. A saving not to be missed!

