Wearables have come a long way in the last few years, with smartwatches threatening to turn into wrist-worn smartphones. But sometimes, you don't need the distraction of apps, notifications, and other bells and whistles that a full-on smartwatch offers. For Black Friday deals on some of the best fitness trackers in every price range, look to Fitbit, a mainstay in the wearable world for over a decade.

Far removed from the original 2009 Fitbit, its latest releases go from compact, affordable, and basic to powerful, full-featured, and not exactly cheap. If you're in the market for a fitness tracker right now, though, you'll find some of Fitbit's most popular models at discounts of 33% off or more.

Fitbit Sense 2

One of the most interesting parts of the premium Fitbit is its transition to cEDA, or continuous electrodermal activity monitoring. Most smartwatches and fitness trackers drop the continuous label and only intermittently check EDA levels. By contrast, the Sense 2 aims to keep a live record of electrodermal activity to provide a clear picture of your stress levels through a workout or the entire day. Coupled with an oxygen sensor, ECG, GPS, and other hardware, it can track your vital signs with the best of them.

Aside from the components inside, the Sense 2 is a beautiful watch. It has a similar level of craftsmanship to high-end watches from the likes of Samsung and Apple without the eye-watering price tag. On top of the fit and finish, it's equipped with the same user-friendly Fitbit interface that's helped make the company's fitness trackers accessible. If you had to pay full price for the Fitbit Sense 2, it may or may not be the right choice. Down $100 off the list price to a mere $200, though, actually makes it a very good value as a high-end fitness tracker without the distractions of a smartphone-connected watch.

Fitbit Charge 5

If you're looking for something more compact and affordable, the Fitbit Charge 5 has you covered. It's shaped more like a traditional fitness tracker than a bulky smartwatch and still contains the powerful components you'd expect in modern wearable tech. Those sensors, plus Fitbit's long-refined operating system and interface, combine to make the Charge 5 one of the most accurate and consistent trackers you'll find.

It's waterproof to 50 meters, has a 1-inch OLED display with a 326ppi pixel density, supports mobile payment and some offline music playback, and automatically detects workouts, so you don't have to micromanage it. While the Charge 5 isn't exactly the cheapest fitness tracker, it performs admirably and is easily worth $100 in light of the $50 savings offered for Black Friday.

Whether you're looking for a great gift or have been eyeing one up for yourself, there's no better time to grab a Fitbit. It's hard to beat Fitbit's fitness tracking and features; plus, you can feel better about buying because you got them for a steal.