Welcome to the roundup of the best Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have the mobile port for Alien: Isolation. The launch of a slick sound-based platformer. And the release of a premium tank battle game. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

Alien: Isolation

Android Police coverage: Alien: Isolation is a fantastic example of how to properly port a console game to mobile

It's rare that I gush over a mobile release, but Feral Interactive is one of the few publishers I know will deliver something worthwhile. And boy have they delivered with the release of Alien: Isolation. This is the same studio that ported the Switch release in 2019 and seeing that the port was exceptional, there were a lot of high hopes for the mobile version. Without a doubt, Alien: Isolation on mobile is excellent. Controllers are supported, along with cloud saves and offline play. All seven DLCs are included, and the price is lower than every other version available. There's no way around it; this is a fantastic port that's available at a fair price point. If you've yet to play Alien: Isolation, it's indeed a hoot on mobile.

Monetization: $14.99 / no ads / no IAPs

One Hand Clapping

One Hand Clapping is a 2D platformer, which is totally normal, but it's paired with a quirky singing mechanic. So think of this release more as a rhythm game, as you'll have to use your melody, rhythm, and harmony to your benefit to complete this title. Controllers are supported, but you still have to sing to solve puzzles since it's a primary mechanic. Best of all, this is a premium release, which means enjoyable gameplay is indeed the focus. So if you're looking for something a little different this weekend, perhaps One Hand Clapping will fill that niche.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Infinite Tanks WW2

Atypical Games offers quite a few quality titles on mobile, with games like Sky Gamblers and Radiation City. This is a developer that's focused on premium releases, and Infinite Tanks WW2 is the latest title from the studio. It is also a premium release, so this is one of the few mobile tank battle games out there that isn't filled with endless in-app purchases. Infinite Tanks WW2 supports 7vs7 online matches, which is pretty robust for a mobile game, and there are even a few modes to choose from, such as King of the Hill, Capture the Bases, and Team Deathmatch. Best of all, you can play on your own or online, so you can easily practice by yourself until you feel confident enough to take on real players. For $5, that's not too shabby.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Sleepin' Guy

Sleepin' Guy is probably better known as Suicide Guy: Sleepin' Deeply, but I'm guessing someone wasn't keen on the OG title, and so the re-release of the mobile port is now called Sleepin' Guy, which doesn't carry any iffy connotations. This is a puzzle game where you'll try your best to wake the protagonist from his dreams, and as you can guess, this creates some amusing situations as you solve the game's physics puzzles. Sleepin' Guy is a premium release. There are no advertisements or in-app purchases, so what you see is what you get, and what you get is an enjoyable indie puzzler that offers an amusingly quirky theme.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Deluxe Driving Simulator

If you're into good-looking racers, then you're going to want to check out Deluxe Driving Simulator. The game initially popped up on my radar thanks to a post on Reddit, and even though there are many asset flips out there that look somewhat similar, it's clear this dev has gone above and beyond with the graphics in this release. To say the cars look superb is an understatement. You can free play or take on the career mode, so there's a good bit of content to explore beyond driving the maps, though it's worth noting there is currently no way to remove the title's advertisements.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Deluxe Driving Simulator Developer: Earth Devs Price: Free 4.2 Download

Tennis Arena

Tennis Arena is the latest tennis game from Helium9 Games. This time around, instead of a Roaring 20's theme, things have stepped into the modern-day. The controls are still swiped-based, and they work great, with fluid animations and support for landscape as well as portrait play. While the monetization isn't great, with coin packs and a season pass for sale, it would seem most items are cosmetic, so at least there is no way to pay for a leg up, which is why I've placed the title in the Best section, it's a joy to play, and the monetization stays out of the way.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $59.99

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

Shock Troopers ACA Neo Geo

SNK has recently released a few Neo Geo titles on the Play Store, and these are part of the Arcade Archives Neo Geo series. Shock Troopers is the latest to land on the store, and like the previous games, it is pillarboxed thanks to the original 4:3 ratio. Of course, this is a classic arcade shooter, which means it's incredibly challenging. While fine for some casual play, the touch controls are not good enough to comfortably beat this game. Luckily, there is controller support, but it's hidden behind a cord icon on the start screen for some reason. SNK could have used a controller icon or placed the toggle in the game's control settings. Heck, it could have listed the fact the game offers controller support in the Play Store description. Instead, there's a well-disguised icon.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Linia super

Linia super is a minimal puzzle game where you'll line up the colors displayed on the top of your screen in the correct order by drawing lines on the moving patterns displayed below your goal. It's a simple setup that can be challenging, especially since a timer is included with the gameplay, which means you have a time limit to solve each puzzle. While you can quickly revisit puzzles, the stress caused by the timer might not be for everyone. Still, it's a fun puzzler that's amusing enough in short bursts, though it sure would be nice to see an option to remove the game's advertisements.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Sea Pups – The Pirate Maze

This is a simple game that offers challenging controls, much like QWOP. I find this type of setup to be annoying, but at least you can excel with skill if you bother to practice. Still, steering your ship is a lesson in frustration, and so it's challenging to hit your enemies as they fire at you. So yes, this is a casual game, but casual players will probably give up quickly thanks to the controls, which begs the question of who this game is for. Then again, if you enjoy frustrating games, you'll be right at home.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

2047 CCG

If you love poorly designed games that force extended tutorials on you because the gameplay is too complicated, then you'll love 2047 CCG. The graphics and animations are cut-rate, and you're instantly roped into a lengthy tutorial that explains how this card game works. It's a lazy effort, yet it's already monetized. Seeing that the iOS version is packed with even more IAPS, it stands to reason that more monetization is slated for the Android version. So yes, it's clear this game is being set up as a cash grab, and since the game is totally janky, I recommend avoiding it unless you're a die-hard CCG fan.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $24.99 apiece

2047 CCG Developer: Electronic Soul Price: Free 5 Download

