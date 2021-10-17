Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have a slick winemaking business sim, a new Tesla-themed top-down twin-stick shooter, a fun sugar-collecting puzzler, plus a ridiculous WTF game. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

Hundred Days

Android Police coverage: Plant some vines, wash some barrels, and maybe learn a little in this popular indie winemaking sim

This one is for all of you wine lovers out there. Hundred Days is an indie management sim that's found success on PC and Stadia, and this week it's landed on Android. This is a unique game in that there's a lot of knowledge shared within, and so you'll actually fulfill mundane tasks, like washing out barrels and planting vines. The realism shows the developers stuffed this game with love, and thankfully the management gameplay is solid. The story mode is a little weak since some of the characters are unlikeable, but there is also an endless mode where you can put your winemaking skill to the test while ignoring the odd character attitudes found in the story mode.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Tesla Force

Tesla Force is a top-down twin-stick shooter, and it's the follow-up to 10tons' Tesla vs Lovecraft. As you would expect from a sequel, Tesla Force offers expanded gameplay, new enemies, and improved graphics. The gameplay is enjoyable in short bursts, though extended sessions highlight the grindy gameplay. Still, this is a mobile release, and since it's a game that's effortless to pick up and play, it's an easy title to recommend this week, especially if you love simple roguelike shooters.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Sugar game

Bart Bonte is best known for his color series of logic puzzlers, and Sugar game is the latest title from the dev. This is a casual puzzle game, so a departure for Bart, but it offers plenty of fun as you fill in cups with as much sugar as possible. As you progress, things get more challenging but never overly complicated. This is a relaxing puzzle game. Ads are included, but you can pay $2 to remove them through a single in-app purchase. All around, Sugar game is an enjoyable title that doesn't break the bank, plus you can play the entire thing for free (with ads) if you're low on money this week.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Kitty Q

Schrödinger's cat is a thought experiment created to illustrate the paradox of quantum superposition, where a cat exists in a state of living and dead simultaneously. So fo course, someone has created a game out of this theme, and it's an educational game that's totally free to play. There are 20 scientific facts about quantum physics contained within, and there's no denying the art is adorable. So if you're looking to pass some time while also possibly learning something about quantum mechanics, then Kitty Q is definitely worth a look.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Yerba Mate Tycoon

Yerba Mate Tycoon is a business sim where you'll grow a yerba mate production business by customizing the flavors of your tea. This is a free release, and there are no ads or in-app purchases. So if you've been hunting for an enjoyable off-the-wall business sim that's totally free, Yerba Mate Tycoon is a fantastic option this week.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

A Blob and his Box

Precision platformers tend to be pretty challenging, and this holds true for A Blob and his Box. The pixel-art graphics are superb, and even though the platforming gameplay is challenging. Think Sokoban mixed with a platformer, and you're getting close. This is a premium release at $0.99, but if you'd like to take a look without spending a dime, there's also a free ad-supported version available.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Ice League Hockey

Ice League Hockey is an early access release, and it comes from Koality Game, a developer that already offers a few classic-style sports games. Of course, Ice League Hockey is styled after the classics of the NES era, bringing with it an exhibition and practice mode, with a season and career mode planned for the future. So if you're looking for some old-school 8-bit flavor in your sports games, Ice League Hockey is a solid choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs (yet)

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

Brake Away

Brake Away is a simple minimal puzzle game where you'll control multiple cars in an effort not to have them crash. These cars are looping around the track at their own paces, so micromanaging their velocity so that no collisions occur is the primary goal. As you play, you'll earn in-game currency that can be used to unlock new vehicles and tracks, which is the chief gameplay loop. Luckily the game is monetized appropriately, so if you'd like to take a look, there's no harm in checking Brake Away out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Basketball Odyssey

The creator of Golf Odyssey has a new game called Basketball Odyssey, and it plays similarly, but with a basketball theme instead of golf. Despite the fact this is a casual projectile shooting game, sinking your shots is anything but easy. The controls aren't great, but it feels like this was done on purpose to create a challenge, though the result is the same, lackluster controls. Luckily the game is monetized appropriately, and so you can pay to remove the title's annoying ads through an in-app purchase ($4.99). Still, the unforgiving controls mean there isn't much fun to be had unless you're really dead-set on mastering such a simplistic yet challenging game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $8.49

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

CATS & SOUP

Sure, Cats & Soup may look like an adorable cooking and decoration game, but it's loaded with ads tied to easier advancement. If you don't watch ads, then you'll have to grind slowly, all to get enough funds to purchase decorations for your soup-making cat town. Basically, this is an idle game that's super grindy, but it can be relaxing to play if you're not worried about advancing at an acceptable clip, all thanks to the game's slow pace and adorable art. Just make sure to watch out for all of those expensive in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $84.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

WTF Game Of The Week

Titles that make you say "WTF"

The second I saw Ragdoll Fall, I just knew it would be a perfect WTF game for this week's roundup. The goal, it would seem, is to fall as disastrously as possible from tall buildings. The thing is, this is one of the jankiest games I've even had the displeasure of playing, and so each scene where you break your bones is a jumbled mess of low-poly graphics that are poorly animated. Even hitting the ground looks unconvincing, as if you're still floating in the air. Truly, Ragdoll Fall is a sight to behold that will leave you scratching your head how anything this bad could be made. I.E., a perfect WTF release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

