Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day are often the perfect opportunities to find discounts on the absolute top-tier tech with price drops of $200 or more on TV, laptops, or smartphones that would have initially cost you over $1,000. That’s still the case during Prime Day 2022, but there are also a lot of far more affordable deals out there worth considering.

We’ve pulled together the very best deals under $50 that you should consider during the second day of Prime Day 2022. Many of these are Amazon’s own devices, and that’s because it’s where we often see the most extensive price cuts over this shopping holiday. That said, we’ve found many other deals from various manufacturers with smart home gadgetry, TV streaming sticks, and even technology you can keep in your backpack among the deals.

1. Amazon Echo Dot — $30 off

To kick things off, we’re starting with one of Amazon’s biggest sellers and arguably the ultimate affordable smart home gadget. The Echo Dot (4th Gen) is the cheapest Alexa-powered speaker at all times of the year, but for Prime Day 2022, the company has taken 60% off the regular retail price bringing it down to just $20.

The Echo Dot offers okay audio quality for somewhere like a kitchen space, but don’t expect to be blown away by what this speaker can do. It’s the perfect way to access Alexa for the first time and listen to the odd bit of music, radio, or a podcast, but it doesn’t have the best sound. If you want a clock on your Echo Dot, that’s discounted to $33 from $60.

$20 at Amazon

2. Sony SRS-XB13 extra bass Bluetooth speaker — $22 off

There haven’t been many Bluetooth speaker deals this Prime Day, and this is the best we can find under $50. Typically, this Sony portable speaker would cost you $60, but it is $22 cheaper this Prime Day bringing the price down to $38. It’s IP67 dust and water-resistant, it has up to 16 hours of battery from a single charge, and you can connect to other speakers to create a stereo setup.

$38 at Amazon

3. Amazon Echo Show 5 — $50 off

Spend a little bit more than the Echo Dot, and you’ll get a smart display for your home with Alexa built-in. This is a discount of 59%, with the Echo Show 5 dropping to $35 for the first time from its regular price of $85. This is the lowest price we’ve seen as it has previously only dropped to $45 in other sales.

The price is the talking point here, but the company’s smart display offers a 5.5-inch 940 x 480 screen to see your upcoming day, the weather, news headlines, and more. In our review, we didn’t love the display quality but noted that it wasn’t awful considering the price of this device. You’ll particularly like this if you’re already involved in Amazon’s ecosystem, and we also praise it for its attractive design.

$35 at Amazon

4. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ — $10 off

Samsung’s rival to Tile and Apple’s AirTags has always been under $50, but this new Prime Day deal brings it down even further to just $30. This isn’t the most significant discount on this list, but it is helpful if you’ve been looking for a way to track any of your stuff. The idea is you can attach this small fob to your keys or a bag and then use an app on your phone to track where your items are if you ever lose them. If that seems helpful, this is the perfect time to pick up Samsung’s SmartTag+.

$30 at Amazon

5. Meta Portal — $144 off

Perhaps this is the most amazing discount on this list, but there’s a reason. The Meta Portal, previously known as the Facebook Portal, is a 10-inch smart display that you can use to phone family and friends through services such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Zoom.

Originally $179, the Portal has always been an overpriced smart home gadget as it doesn’t have the same functionality as many other smart displays. The company has dropped it by a remarkable $144 down to $35. A big part of that is because the company is now making this product less of a consumer-facing element of its business. That means we don’t know how long support will remain for the Portal, but if you’ve been looking for one, it may be the perfect time to pick one up.

$35 at Amazon

6. Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 — $33 off

Smart plugs are helpful in any smart home setup so that you can toggle devices to your needs. Often, you’ll find smart plugs are sold individually, but this power strip from Kasa allows you to plug six devices in a single area. This is $33 cheaper than before Prime Day, dropping to just under $47. This is particularly helpful if you have an Alexa or Google Assistant-powered smart home with various gadgets in one concentrated area, such as behind a TV or in your kitchen.

$47 at Amazon

7. Amazon Fire HD 8 — $45 off

After a new tablet this Prime Day? Amazon’s whole series of Fire devices have gone on sale, and we’re recommending the Fire HD 8 as the best option you’ll find for under $50. This isn’t the cheapest, but it’s only $15 more than the basic Fire 7 at $45. The Fire HD 8 isn’t the best tablet money can buy, but considering its low price, it’s a suitable option for many. There is an 8-inch HD display, 32GB storage, 2GB RAM, a quad-core processor, and a USB-C port. The tablet does technically run Android, but it’s a fork of the software made specifically for Amazon tablets.

$45 at Amazon

8. Amazon Kindle — $45 off

You know the Amazon Kindle. It’s the company’s most basic ereader, and today it’s half price off its regular MSRP. It isn’t our pick for the best ereader from the company, but there’s no denying this is a top pick for anyone who wants an affordable way to read ebooks. This deal is for the ereader with adverts, and you’ll be creeping over to the $50 price point if you want to go ad-free. For this model, you’ll find it at $45. Ad-free, you’ll be looking at $60.

$45 at Amazon

9. Roku Streaming Stick 4K — $20 off

After a streaming stick for Prime Day? Alongside Amazon’s Fire TV sticks, various Roku products have also gone on sale, with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K as the best option for many people. It’s on sale for $30 over Prime Day, and it offers 4K HDR 10+ support, long-range Wi-Fi, voice search through the remote, and much more.

$30 at Amazon

10. Blink Mini — $35 off

Not only is the Blink Mini security camera down to $30, but you can also get two for the price of one if you opt for the right deal. The camera on its own is available for $30, but if you switch over to the two-camera option on Amazon’s site, you’ll get double the devices for the same price. Why Amazon is still selling one device for the same price is unclear, but this is a steal if you’re after a pair of new security cameras.

The Blink Mini is a plug-in indoor security camera that offers Full HD video, two-way audio, night vision features, and motion detection. This is an excellent choice if you have Alexa throughout your smart home. This deal is available in either white or black, depending on your preference.

$30 at Amazon