TeamWin Recovery Project, better known as TWRP, is an invaluable tool for anyone looking to mod their device - from installing ROMs to simply making backups. The last time we covered TWRP, the project added support for the Razer Phone, Redmi 5, a handful of Galaxy Tab S2 models, and more. Over the past month, even more devices have been added to the official build roster, including Motorola's latest flagship.

Without further ado, here are the new devices:

Xiaomi Redmi 5A (riva)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A/Redmi Y1 Lite (ugglite)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A/Redmi Y1 (ugg)

Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini - International 3G (ripee)

Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini - International LTE (ripee)

Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini - International Dual SIM (ripee)

Samsung Galaxy A5 2016 - Exynos model (a5xelte)

Samsung Galaxy A3 2016 - Exynos model (a3xelte)

Motorola Moto Z2 Force (nash)

LG Stylo 2 Plus (ph2n)

It's worth noting that TWRP began supporting the LG Stylo 2 Plus back in October, but we missed it in our coverage at the time. In addition, the OnePlus 3 and 3T now use a single unified build, just like LineageOS.

You can download TWRP for any of these devices from the above links, or download the TWRP app from the widget below.