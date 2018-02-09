I can speak from experience when I say having a portable charger is just fantastic. It alleviates battery anxiety when I'm on trips or on really long days, and with the increasing amount of USB-C devices in the world, the compatible mobile power banks are even more useful. That's why I think many of you will be interested in this deal over on Amazon. RAVPower's 26,800mAh battery is $53.99 with a coupon code, a respectable $26 off the $79.99 MSRP.

This sports a massive capacity and can charge a variety of USB-C devices, including those that support USB-PD (Pixels, Pixelbook, etc). If you have a Nintendo Switch, this is a great thing to have with you, too. RAVPower says that this has a 30W max output, which is awesome and means that it can even charge a Macbook.

If you're interested, be sure to use the coupon code KINPB058 at checkout. $54 for this portable charger is a great deal, so don't wait too long.