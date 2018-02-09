Another week is over, which means that I need to get in this final round of app sales for you all before the weekend. Much like Wednesday's, today's list has a few notable entries, so be looking out for them. Otherwise, have a good weekend.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Oreo Style - Icon Pack Theme $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days