It appears that the Play Store team is testing another new feature in the Android app, though you may like this one more than the new tab bar that's been rolling out to more and more devices. In the side menu of the Play Store, some users are seeing a new Notifications section, right below My Apps & games.

Tapping on it opens a dedicated Notifications screen, where both of our tipsters have only seen the below "You're all caught up" graphic. It appears that the screen will be used to show you "notifications about your favorite apps and games," though what that exactly means, I'm not sure. The Settings cog takes you to the pre-existing Notifications settings in the Play Store where you can enable notifications on app/game updates and auto-updates, as well as pre-registration and deals/promos.

If that's the same thing you'll see in the Notifications screen then I find it quite repetitive and not very useful, unless there were more details on the changelogs or a history of notifications so you could see dismissed notifications for deals or pre-registration titles. But that doesn't appear to be the case.

Either way, this new section is only starting to show up for a few users, so we'll keep an eye on it and see how it gets populated and whether more interesting info is surfaced through it. Let us know if you're seeing it too, and if so, whether you've spotted some notifications inside it.