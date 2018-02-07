We're halfway through another week. MWC continues to loom ever closer, which is either good or bad depending on your perspective. Valentine's Day is next week, which has suddenly become a big day for sales (especially on phones), so I expect more apps to pop up around then. Today's list is respectable, about the same as Monday's, with a few goodies to be had. Enjoy, and I'll see you all on Friday.

Free

Apps

  1. Custom Pig Latin $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
  2. Geo Flags Academy Unlimited $1.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Eat30 - Grocery Shop Easier for Whole 30 $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Grapher $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  5. Grapher Pro 3D $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  6. One click to health PRO $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
  7. iTrackBites: Smart Weight Loss $1.99 -> Free; 6 days
  8. LocateMe $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
  9. Matrix operations premium $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  10. Send My Location $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  11. Voice Recorder $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  12. Logarithm Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  13. Names and Meanings $2.99 -> Free; 7 days
  14. nBubble Elite - Notifications in bubble $1.49 -> Free; 7 days

Games

  1. Farm Frenzy PRO: Happy Village near Big Town $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
  2. Reed $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
  3. LASERBREAK 2 Pro $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
  4. Parkour Flight $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
  5. First grade Math - Subtraction $2.49 -> Free; 3 days
  6. Riddle That Premium $1.00 -> Free; 4 days
  7. Flip the Knife PvP PRO $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  8. Last Light - Zombies Survival $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  9. Project Alnilam $1.39 -> Free; 5 days
  10. 82 Animals Dot-to-Dot for Kids $1.99 -> Free; 6 days
  11. BCC PRO - Best Crush Cake PRO $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
  12. Fruit Heroz $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  13. Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> Free; 6 days
  14. Planetarix $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  15. The House HD $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  16. Mage and The Mystic Dungeon $1.49 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Native American 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
  2. Real Zen Garden 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. S8/Note 8 Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  4. Mandala Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
  5. Oriental Garden 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  6. Enno - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  7. Digits $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  8. Oron - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  9. Light X - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Bit Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
  2. Open Editor $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day
  3. Dual Browser (Paid) Pro $6.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  4. HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  5. Smart Brain Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  6. Incognito Browser - Browse Anonymously 2018 $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days
  7. NDS Boy! Pro - NDS Emulator $1.99 -> $1.39; 6 days
  8. Techo Note+ (memo/sticky note) $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  9. Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  10. Chess Study: PDF PGN Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  11. ColEm Deluxe - Coleco Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
  12. My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer $4.49 -> $0.99; 7 days

Games

  1. CallofCommander: Zombie Island $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
  2. Math up to 100 $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  3. Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  4. PhaRaBis $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  5. Sonya The Great Adventure Full $4.99 -> $1.25; 5 days
  6. Twinge - interactive adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. ALPHA Laser Clock Widget $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  2. Oreo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. My Device Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  2. Battery Saver eXtreme $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  3. Alpha Cleaner VIP [Boost & Optimize] - 50% OFF $10.99 -> $3.99; 7 days
  4. Dream Book $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days