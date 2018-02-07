Article Contents
We're halfway through another week. MWC continues to loom ever closer, which is either good or bad depending on your perspective. Valentine's Day is next week, which has suddenly become a big day for sales (especially on phones), so I expect more apps to pop up around then. Today's list is respectable, about the same as Monday's, with a few goodies to be had. Enjoy, and I'll see you all on Friday.
Free
Apps
- Custom Pig Latin $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
- Geo Flags Academy Unlimited $1.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Eat30 - Grocery Shop Easier for Whole 30 $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Grapher $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Grapher Pro 3D $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- One click to health PRO $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
- iTrackBites: Smart Weight Loss $1.99 -> Free; 6 days
- LocateMe $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
- Matrix operations premium $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Send My Location $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Voice Recorder $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Logarithm Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Names and Meanings $2.99 -> Free; 7 days
- nBubble Elite - Notifications in bubble $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
Games
- Farm Frenzy PRO: Happy Village near Big Town $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
- Reed $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
- LASERBREAK 2 Pro $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Parkour Flight $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
- First grade Math - Subtraction $2.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Riddle That Premium $1.00 -> Free; 4 days
- Flip the Knife PvP PRO $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Last Light - Zombies Survival $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Project Alnilam $1.39 -> Free; 5 days
- 82 Animals Dot-to-Dot for Kids $1.99 -> Free; 6 days
- BCC PRO - Best Crush Cake PRO $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Fruit Heroz $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> Free; 6 days
- Planetarix $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- The House HD $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Mage and The Mystic Dungeon $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Native American 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
- Real Zen Garden 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- S8/Note 8 Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Mandala Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
- Oriental Garden 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Enno - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Digits $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Oron - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Light X - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Bit Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
- Open Editor $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day
- Dual Browser (Paid) Pro $6.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Smart Brain Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Incognito Browser - Browse Anonymously 2018 $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days
- NDS Boy! Pro - NDS Emulator $1.99 -> $1.39; 6 days
- Techo Note+ (memo/sticky note) $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Chess Study: PDF PGN Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Coleco Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer $4.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
Games
- CallofCommander: Zombie Island $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
- Math up to 100 $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- PhaRaBis $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $4.99 -> $1.25; 5 days
- Twinge - interactive adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- ALPHA Laser Clock Widget $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Oreo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- My Device Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Battery Saver eXtreme $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Alpha Cleaner VIP [Boost & Optimize] - 50% OFF $10.99 -> $3.99; 7 days
- Dream Book $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
