United Kingdom-based phone manufacturer Wileyfox entered the Android smartphone scene in 2015, when it released the Storm and Switft phones. The low-end Spark was released later, in mid-2016. They were budget phones running the short-lived Cyanogen OS, and when Cyanogen collapsed, the company started developing its own ROM.

A community manager at Wileyfox has revealed on Reddit that Wileyfox is undergoing administration. For those of you not familiar with it, administration is a process in the UK where a company gives full control of itself to a person (or small group of people), in order to pay off debts to creditors. The person writing the Reddit post said he had been laid off as a result of the administration process.

It's not clear at this time if Wileyfox is permanently shutting down. If the administrators can pay off the company's debts or find a buyer, then Wileyfox could return at some point. The UK Companies House listing for Wileyfox still shows the company as active, so it has not been dissolved just yet.

As of the time of writing, the company has not made a formal announcement on its site or any of its social media accounts. It's always unfortunate when a company goes under, especially since many people end up losing their jobs - let's hope Wileyfox can make it through.