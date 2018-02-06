Back at I/O in May last year, Google announced the Android Go initiative; a less intensive version of the OS optimized for cheap phones with little RAM. This was launched in December and to go with it we've seen a number of Google apps get the Go treatment to make them smaller and less memory-hungry.

Apps like Google Maps Go, YouTube Go, Google Go, and Gboard Go are all designed to get the best performance out of the low-cost devices that a typically popular in emerging markets. There's even a brand new app called Files Go that can help you declutter your phone and help maintain a healthy amount of free storage. The latest to join the ranks is the Google Assistant Go app.

Like its siblings, Assistant Go offers a similar experience with a much smaller footprint. Compared with the full Assistant app, there are certain things the Go version can't do. The only language supported is English, and you won't be able to set reminders, control smart home devices, or make use of Actions on Google/Device Actions.

You will still be able to ask the Assistant questions, navigate Maps, and control various functions on your phone with your voice, so there are still plenty good reasons to download it. When a compatible device like the Micromax Bharat Go (India) is available you'll be able to give it a go. Check back here later and once it's up we'll also link to it on APKMirror.