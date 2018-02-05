The Humble Mobile Bundles are well-known for a few good reasons. They're a great way to get a ton of mobile games on the cheap, and each pack usually has a fun theme going on. Well, this bundle might skip out on the latter, but it still stays true to its deal-seeking roots. The Humble Mobile Bundle 22 includes titles like Oxenfree, Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story, Death Road to Canada, Galaxy of Pen & Paper, and Mushroom 11.

Like all of Humble Bundle's recent mobile bundles, you've got three pay tiers for unlocking various titles. The base $1 price gets you Splitter Critters, Star Vikings Forever, and Galaxy of Pen & Paper. If you beat the average—$4.82 at the time of writing—you can get Oxenfree (which I quite liked), Mushroom 11, and Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story. The final $5 tier gets you Party Hard Go and Death Road to Canada.

As always, all the same Humble Bundle details apply. The games are all DRM-free, downloadable through Humble's app, and you can set how much of your cash goes to charity, the developers, and Humble Bundle itself. You've got just under two weeks to pick up this bundle before it's gone, so you've got some time to think about it, Just in case $5 is worth deliberating over. If it makes a difference, Humble Bundle claims they'd cost $45 if purchased individually.