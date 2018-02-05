It's time again for another update to Android, and it's rolling out to Google devices starting now. If you just can't wait for the OTA to reach you, there are some files you can download to skip the wait. It looks like most devices just have a single build this month, which will make things much easier.
The OTA files are where you want to go if your phone doesn't have an unlocked bootloader. These files install over top of the old version via ADB sideloading. Your data should not be affected. The system images will wipe your device by default, but they can be flashed on top of anything and get you back to the stock build. Eligible devices include all first and second-gen Pixel phones, the Pixel C, the Nexus 6P, and Nexus 5X.
Most devices have a single build that covers all carriers, which is a nice change. We've been seeing a lot of carrier-specific builds lately. The Android security bulletin is also up, if you want to see what vulnerabilities have been patched. There's also the Pixel-specific bulletin, which lists several functional improvements.
- Improved icons in Settings app. (All)
- Bluetooth Improved Bluetooth call quality for some headsets. (Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL)
- Wi-Fi Improved Wi-Fi uplink performance. (Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL)
- Camera Improved Camera performance in certain light conditions. (Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL)
- Android Auto Improved Android Auto Projected performance for some cars. (Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL)
- App Compatibility Improved RSA key parsing from byte arrays. (All)
- Power Improved battery performance on some Pixel 2XL devices. (Pixel 2 XL)
- Mobile Data Improved data performance for Telus users in certain network environments. (Pixel 2)
- Stability Improved device stability after booting in certain situations. (Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL)
- Audio Improved routing when switching audio outputs. (Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL)
- Source:
- OTA files,
- System Images
