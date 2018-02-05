Anker only recently moved into the competitive Bluetooth headphone space. Last year the company created a very successful Kickstarter for its Liberty+ headphones, and now those of us unlucky enough to miss out on that early bird pricing can get in on the action, too. Both the Liberty+ and Liberty are now discounted on Amazon via coupon codes, for a mere $79 and $119, respectively.

We haven't reviewed the smaller Liberty headphones, but Anker's ZOLO Liberty+ are among our recent favorites. They aren't perfect by any means. Audio quality doesn't compare to more expensive Bluetooth headphones like the (also recently discounted) Bose SoundSport Free. Battery life also isn't the best, and we noted a few issues with the charging case's design. But for $119 you get a loud and comfortable pair of wireless earbuds that don't suffer from problems with A/V sync, making them our all-around favorite for the price.

We can't speak to the quality of the cheaper ZOLO Liberty, but at $79 it might be inexpensive enough to merit your curiosity. Keep in mind that the Liberty+ is Bluetooth 5.0 with a 48-hour charging case, while the smaller Liberty scales things back to Bluetooth 4.1 and a 24-hour case. They're remarkably similar otherwise, with 6 and 5.5 mm graphene drivers, respectively, IPX5 sweat-proof designs, and micro USB charging.

Again, each is available on Amazon. Anker's ZOLO Liberty can be had for a mere $79 if you enter the coupon code LOVEZOLO at checkout, and the ZOLO Liberty+ is just $119 with the code ZOLOLOVE.