It's been a bit of a bumpy road for Canary and its connected security cameras. While Rita had mostly nice things to say about the all-in-one camera in her review, the company has since done its best to annoy users (particularly those on the free tier) by changing its subscription model and then backtracking slightly. Perhaps some new features will go some way to win back the trust of its users.

'Canary Vision' is a new suite of advanced detection capabilities that will be made available to both free and paid subscribers in the coming weeks. Powered by AI and machine learning, intelligent person detection will be coming to Canary's all-in-one and Flex camera systems. As soon as they receive a notification, users will know right away if it was triggered by a human or not. There should also be fewer false positives and higher accuracy once the new tech is enabled.

Further advanced detection features are promised in future updates, too, which Canary says it will announce soon. The rollout should reach all 147 territories in which Canary sells its products sometime in the next six weeks, and there's nothing that users need to do to receive the update.

The company will show off some of Canary Vision's features at next month's CES trade show in Las Vegas, so we'll likely have fresh information on what it's capable of then. It's worth mentioning that activity notifications still won't have images with the new update, although Canary promises us that's something it's working on at the moment. It will be playing catch up with Nest and Netgear's Arlo in that respect.

According to Canary's press release, no other company is "delivering AI-powered advanced person detection with recorded video to all users, without the need of a subscription," but that's a questionable statement. As pointed out in the comments, Netatmo offers this and doesn't have any subscription fees at all.