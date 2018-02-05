Article Contents
Monday has come again, but for many of you, I think today might be harsher than most. American football does not interest me in the slightest, but I hear the Super Bowl was quite the upset. Anyway, it's time to get down to some app sales, so have fun.
Free
Apps
- Photo Effect Eraser - Blur With Style $1.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Monitee $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- APN Notificator $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Fivey — 5000 French Words — Flashcards $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- OTP Head - OTP in floating popup $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Ekstar Pdf Reader $7.99 -> Free; 6 days
Games
- A Dark Room $1.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- Battle Flow Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Different Math Puzzles 2018 - Puzzles for Geniuses $9.99 -> Free; 1 day
- BattleWords Word Game $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
- ForM: 4 or More $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Legend of the Moon $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Final Destination $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Multiplying Fractions Trainer $2.49 -> Free; 3 days
- The Real Time World War Game $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Invaders 2 (Android Wear) $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Horse Racing & Betting Game (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Match 3 - Spooky Hotel Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Mini-U: Logic kids puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Ekstar Chess $4.49 -> Free; 6 days
- Ekstar Shooter $7.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Ekstar Tic-Tac-Toe $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Can You Escape - Fear House PRO $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- League of Stickman: (Dreamsky)Warriors $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Chess 3D Animation : Real Battle Chess 3D Online $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Chinese Chess 3D Online (Xiangqi, 象棋, co tuong) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Farm Frenzy PRO: Penguin Kingdom $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Minesweeper Pro $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
- Stay Zen (Ad Free) $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Lap Orange Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 8 hours
- Magic Greenhouse 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- Gradfire Zooper $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Famver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Planet O - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Popo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Sonar - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Gono - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Luwix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Handy GPS $6.49 -> $3.99; 8 hours
- Custom Formulas $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
- Doctorify: Doctor's voice Assistant $7.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
- How to Draw Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Password Manager (WiFi Reader) $4.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Russian-English Phrasebook $1.50 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Screenshot Pro 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- fMSX Deluxe - MSX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Placestor Pro- SOS SMS sender $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- QR-Barcode Scanner Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Coder Book $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Tape-a-Talk Pro Voice Recorder $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
Games
- Addition Skill Builders $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- New York Mysteries 2 (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; 3 days
- First grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- The House of Da Vinci $4.99 -> $3.49; 5 days
- Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Order: The Memory Challenge (Premium) $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- WarPrice $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- I.F.O $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Prison Run and Gun $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- CRISPY - ICON PACK (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- CRISPY DARK - ICON PACK (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- DILIGENT - ICON PACK (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Paper - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Network Signal Refresher Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Superuser X Pro [Root] - 50% OFF $21.99 -> $10.99; 7 days
