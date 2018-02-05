Monday has come again, but for many of you, I think today might be harsher than most. American football does not interest me in the slightest, but I hear the Super Bowl was quite the upset. Anyway, it's time to get down to some app sales, so have fun.

Free

Apps

  1. Photo Effect Eraser - Blur With Style $1.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Monitee $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  3. APN Notificator $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  4. Fivey — 5000 French Words — Flashcards $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  5. OTP Head - OTP in floating popup $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  6. Ekstar Pdf Reader $7.99 -> Free; 6 days

Games

  1. A Dark Room $1.99 -> Free; 8 hours
  2. Battle Flow Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Different Math Puzzles 2018 - Puzzles for Geniuses $9.99 -> Free; 1 day
  4. BattleWords Word Game $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
  5. ForM: 4 or More $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  6. Legend of the Moon $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  7. Final Destination $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  8. Multiplying Fractions Trainer $2.49 -> Free; 3 days
  9. The Real Time World War Game $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  10. Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  11. Invaders 2 (Android Wear) $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  12. Horse Racing & Betting Game (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  13. Match 3 - Spooky Hotel Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  14. Mini-U: Logic kids puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  15. Ekstar Chess $4.49 -> Free; 6 days
  16. Ekstar Shooter $7.99 -> Free; 6 days
  17. Ekstar Tic-Tac-Toe $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
  18. Can You Escape - Fear House PRO $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  19. League of Stickman: (Dreamsky)Warriors $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  20. Chess 3D Animation : Real Battle Chess 3D Online $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  21. Chinese Chess 3D Online (Xiangqi, 象棋, co tuong) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  22. Farm Frenzy PRO: Penguin Kingdom $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  23. Minesweeper Pro $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
  24. Stay Zen (Ad Free) $1.49 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Lap Orange Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 8 hours
  2. Magic Greenhouse 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
  3. Gradfire Zooper $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Famver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  5. Planet O - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  6. Popo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  7. Sonar - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  8. Gono - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  9. Luwix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Handy GPS $6.49 -> $3.99; 8 hours
  2. Custom Formulas $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
  3. Doctorify: Doctor's voice Assistant $7.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  4. How to Draw Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  5. Password Manager (WiFi Reader) $4.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  6. Russian-English Phrasebook $1.50 -> $0.99; 4 days
  7. Screenshot Pro 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  8. fMSX Deluxe - MSX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  9. Placestor Pro- SOS SMS sender $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  10. QR-Barcode Scanner Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  11. Coder Book $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  12. EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  13. Tape-a-Talk Pro Voice Recorder $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days

Games

  1. Addition Skill Builders $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  2. New York Mysteries 2 (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; 3 days
  3. First grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  4. The House of Da Vinci $4.99 -> $3.49; 5 days
  5. Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  6. Order: The Memory Challenge (Premium) $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  7. WarPrice $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  8. I.F.O $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  9. Prison Run and Gun $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. CRISPY - ICON PACK (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  2. CRISPY DARK - ICON PACK (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  3. DILIGENT - ICON PACK (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  4. Paper - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Network Signal Refresher Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  2. Superuser X Pro [Root] - 50% OFF $21.99 -> $10.99; 7 days