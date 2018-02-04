It's Super Bowl Sunday, which means the culmination of the NFL season is here, an evening of gluttony and imbibing is awaiting some of us, and corporations are ready to flaunt some big-swing commercials. Apparently, this unofficial American holiday also means it's time for Amazon to offer some deals on their Alexa products, including a first-time discount for the Echo Spot.

Here's a rundown of Amazon's Game Day Deals:

This marks the first discount on the Echo Spot, which was immediately backordered when it officially went on sale in mid-December. The deal on the Echo Show brings its price down to the previous low from Amazon.

These lowered prices are available for a limited time, though Amazon doesn't make it clear when they'll end. The fact that these are touted as "Game Day Deals" likely hints they won't be around for very long, so act quickly if you're interested.