Super Bowl commercials cost fortunes for companies to run, leading to some of the most invested and creative advertisements you'll see all year. This year's Super Bowl ads are off to a good start, with Amazon already showing its ad for Alexa on YouTube. It turns out that Alexa has quite a few famous substitutes lined up for when she loses her voice.

Alexa losing her voice causes panic at Amazon HQ, with Jeff Bezos even being included in the chaos. The voice assistant is then replaced by Gordon Ramsay, Cardi B, Rebel Wilson, Sir Anthony Hopkins, all of whom put their Alexa headsets on and giving answers to questions Alexa owners pose while doing various tasks. They're not very effective assistants, but at least they're trying, right?

Amazon also released some short clips of the stars receiving their headsets:

You'll note that JB Smoove and Leslie Jones aren't included in the ad above; they're featured in a shorter one with no celebs other than themselves.

