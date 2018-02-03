The last time we covered LineageOS, the project had started supporting seven new phones, including the Xperia Z5 Compact and LG K10. Since then, several additional devices have been added to the official build roster. These include the Sony Xperia Z5, Samsung Galaxy S6, and Redmi 3S/3X.

Before we get to the new devices, there were a few developments in the LineageOS community worth mentioning. Official builds for the HTC One M9 were added back in early January, but only one version (dated January 10) was uploaded. The ROM caused hardware-encrypted One M9s to be unbootable, since only software encryption was supported. The maintainer pulled support a few days later, and as of the time of writing, it's unclear if builds will resume.

On a similar note, LineageOS has also discontinued builds for the ASUS ZenFone 2. Lineage previously supported both the 1080p (Z00A) and 720p (Z008) models, and the final release was uploaded on January 27. The maintainer said on XDA, "I'm calling it quits on these devices. My touchscreen on my last zf2 gave out and I'm done wasting money repairing these things. [...] I wanted to take a moment here to thank all of those who have participated here, supported my work and the work of crpalmer early on."

And now, without further ado, here are the newly-supported LineageOS devices:

Sony Xperia Z5 (sumire)

Samsung Galaxy S6 SM-G920F (zerofltexx)

Samsung Galaxy S5 Sport SM-G860P (kltesprsports)

ZTE Axon 7 Mini (tulip)

Xiaomi Redmi 3S/3X (land)

Most of these devices have been around for a few years, so if you own one of these phones already, maybe LineageOS can extend its usefulness for a while longer.