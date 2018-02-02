Google's new Home Max speaker is pretty great. It can become deafeningly loud, and includes Google Assistant. The only downside is the price - $400 is quite a lot for a speaker. It looks like Google is trying to sell more of them, because the company has placed a small ad for the Home Max on Chrome's New Tab Page.

Web browsers usually get plenty of angry users when advertising shows up on the New Tab Page, and both Chrome and Firefox have tried it in the past (in Firefox's defense, Mozilla doesn't make billions of dollars in advertising revenue to support the browser). Before you get the pitchforks out, this is about as unobtrusive as advertising can get. It's just one line of text with a link.

The link takes you straight to the Google Store, where you can buy your very own Home Max. Exciting stuff.