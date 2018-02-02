Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly game roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a minimal logic puzzler, a beautiful 2D platformer, an arcade plane game, a space shooter, a trippy endless runner, and a hero collection game. Without further ado:

SiNKR

SiNKR is very reminiscent of the minimal puzzle game Hook. All of SiNKR's levels are handcrafted to give the player a sense of accomplishment, and the hook-based gameplay makes for some challenging logic puzzles that are a joy to solve. There is no timer or any other distraction to impede your progress. This way you get to play as casually as you like.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

SiNKR is a minimalist puzzle game. There is just you, hooks, pucks, and various contraptions you need to clean up each level. Sink all the pucks to advance to the next challenge. Each level is handcrafted. No scores, no timers, no text, no distractions. Responsive ambient music.

Ayo: A Rain Tale

Ayo: A Rain Tale is a beautiful platformer that takes place in sub-Sahara Africa. You play the part of Ayo, whose job it is to fetch the water for her family. You will gain skills, wisdom, and courage as you journey forth on your mission. For the most part, the platforming gameplay is pretty fun, though movement can feel a little stiff at times.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Ayo: A Rain Tale sheds the light on a young girl who regularly carries her tough water-fetching duty with courage. Ayo’s perilous struggle is shared by many girls in Sub-Saharan Africa who live in communities that have no access to clean water. The daily burden of fetching water is carried by women and children – who go on journeys to distant sources and return home shouldering 40-pound containers filled with water for their families.

Arcade Plane 3D

Arcade Plane 3D is a simple arcade game that tasks you with collecting stars with your plane on a revolving map of a city. The more stars you collect, the bigger the city grows and the more difficult the gameplay becomes. So it's a bit like an endless runner, as the level never changes. But the growing map and attractive design make for something that's a bit different yet still definitely enjoyable.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

Endless flying fun. Arcade Plane 3D is fast, easy to play but hard to master flying game. Tap & hold to dive, grab stars to tank the fuel and survive as long as you can. Collect coins, build your city, buy new airplanes and reach the highest level you can. Simple 3D graphics = huge fun from flying.

GLOBE

GLOBE is a slick arcade space shooter and collection game that looks similar to a twin-stick shooter, though the controls are much more straightforward. Your primary goal is to collect all of the floating astronauts in orbit around Earth. Once you collect them all, you will move on to the next stage. There are also enemies that shoot at you and obstacles you can run into, so you have to pay close attention to where you are going.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.49

An Alien invasion has been detected and the space station patrolling Earth has been attacked, all the astronauts have been dislodged into space. It is up to you to save all the astronauts and eliminate all threats before Earth is attacked. Level up your Pilot and become Supreme Commander of the Intergalactic force to complete trials of pure arcade madness.

Avicii | Gravity HD

Avicii | Gravity HD is a futuristic endless runner with some trippy graphics. Basically, you pilot a spaceship as it travels along a fixed path. You must collect triangles while plowing through breakable walls and rotating the path so that you won't run into any fixed obstacles. The music is fantastic, and the gameplay holds up. Just don't expect anything groundbreaking and you should find something here to enjoy.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.49

Global hit music game AVICII | GRAVITY returns in a massive expansion, packed with brand new and boosted original content: Experience Avicii’s music in a whole new way. Your performance affects how his hit songs are played out. Watch as the environment changes dynamically to reflect your progress.

Merge Kingdom!

Merge Kingdom! is the latest hero collection game to hit the Play Store. Unlike the majority of RPG-based hero collection games out there, Merge Kingdom! actually plays out as a puzzle game. You are tasked with merging objects in order to heal the land of your kingdom. Think of gameplay similar to Threes!, but on a grander scale and with a delightful fantasy-based hero collection theme.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $69.99

Welcome to the world of Merge Kingdom., where everything can be merged, and your only object is to heal the land. You’re the ruler of a vast kingdom, whose land has been struck by a terrible plague. In order to save your kingdom, you need to save the land - the only means of doing that, is by merging objects.

