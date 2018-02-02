Hello, and welcome to the final round of app sales for the week. February has just begun, which means that MWC is right around the corner. Before that chaos begins, let's sit back and enjoy the calm. Today's list, in contrast to Wednesday's, has quite a bit going on – there are even a couple of good ones – so have at it.

Free

Apps

  1. ET Music Player Pro $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
  2. Gym Trainer Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Motorbike Organizer 2 $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  4. Road-Lynx $9.99 -> Free; 3 days
  5. Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  6. Custom Pig Latin $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  7. Fella for Facebook $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Games

  1. blipto $1.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. 3D Bowling Arena Champion Game PREMIUM $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  3. Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Cubes $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  5. Dots puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  6. Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  7. Aliensome: 1 2 3 Find It! $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  8. Quaddro 2 - Intelligent Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  9. 0 to Billionaire (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. ANTIMATTER - ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
  2. Morine - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
  3. PHIX - ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
  4. PHIX RETRO - ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
  5. Castle 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  6. Gradient Live - Minimalistic, Animating, Elegant $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  7. Bestia - Beastly Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  8. Honey bee Icon Pack Theme $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
  9. Butterflies In Your Heart $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  10. Cool Rubik's Cube Patterns Pro $2.00 -> Free; 4 days
  11. Fixter Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  12. Outlix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  13. Clock Maker Pro $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
  14. Ontrax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  15. Rancy - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  16. Rarent - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  17. S7 UI - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  18. CPU Widget $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  19. Mandala Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Gravity For Twitter & RSS $3.49 -> $1.99; 8 hours
  2. Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; 2 days
  3. English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  4. Rotation Control Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  5. Total Calculator-Paid $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  6. English Spanish Dictionary $9.99 -> $2.99; 3 days
  7. Jimi Guitar $3.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  8. 3C Toolbox Pro $6.99 -> $4.88; 4 days
  9. DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads) $1.98 -> $0.99; 4 days
  10. Learn Chinese Mandarin Language Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  11. Learn Czech LuvLingua Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  12. Period Tracker Mia Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  13. CloudPlayer Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.49; 5 days
  14. How to Draw Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  15. Intermittent Fasting and Time Restricted Eating $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  16. Learn Swedish LuvLingua Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  17. Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  18. eXport-it UPnP Client/Server $2.15 -> $0.99; 6 days
  19. Sedona Hiking $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
  20. Wood Crafter $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days

Games

  1. Builder PRO for Minecraft PE $1.99 -> $0.99; 8 hours
  2. Addieren bis 10 $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  3. Add and subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  4. Ubongo - Puzzle Challenge $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  5. Multiplying Fractions $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  6. Multiplication Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  7. Multiplication Tables $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  8. Equations: The Math Puzzle Pro $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
  9. Mystic MAZE - A 3D Adventure $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  10. Texas Maniac $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  11. Data Defense $4.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
  12. Forest 2 Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  13. Her Story $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  14. Preschool Math Games Fun Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  15. Sokoban Land DX $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  16. WILOO $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  17. Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Blacker : Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; 8 hours
  2. Kaorin - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
  3. Aurora UI - Icon Pack $4.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  4. Nature Live Spring Flowers XL $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  5. Space - Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard $2.49 -> $1.49; 2 days
  6. BlackO PRO Dark Wallpapers $30.99 -> $0.99; 6 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. [Pro] Core Phone & Tablet Cooler $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  2. Rapid Cleaner Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; 8 hours
  3. TuneUp Master Pro $9.49 -> $6.49; 8 hours
  4. Cleaner eXtreme Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days