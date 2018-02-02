Article Contents
Hello, and welcome to the final round of app sales for the week. February has just begun, which means that MWC is right around the corner. Before that chaos begins, let's sit back and enjoy the calm. Today's list, in contrast to Wednesday's, has quite a bit going on – there are even a couple of good ones – so have at it.
Free
Apps
- ET Music Player Pro $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- Gym Trainer Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Motorbike Organizer 2 $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Road-Lynx $9.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Custom Pig Latin $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Fella for Facebook $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Games
- blipto $1.99 -> Free; 1 day
- 3D Bowling Arena Champion Game PREMIUM $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Cubes $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Dots puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Aliensome: 1 2 3 Find It! $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Quaddro 2 - Intelligent Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- 0 to Billionaire (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- ANTIMATTER - ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- Morine - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- PHIX - ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- PHIX RETRO - ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- Castle 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Gradient Live - Minimalistic, Animating, Elegant $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Bestia - Beastly Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Honey bee Icon Pack Theme $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
- Butterflies In Your Heart $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Cool Rubik's Cube Patterns Pro $2.00 -> Free; 4 days
- Fixter Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Outlix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Clock Maker Pro $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
- Ontrax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Rancy - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Rarent - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- S7 UI - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- CPU Widget $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Mandala Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Gravity For Twitter & RSS $3.49 -> $1.99; 8 hours
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; 2 days
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Rotation Control Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Total Calculator-Paid $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
- English Spanish Dictionary $9.99 -> $2.99; 3 days
- Jimi Guitar $3.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- 3C Toolbox Pro $6.99 -> $4.88; 4 days
- DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads) $1.98 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Learn Chinese Mandarin Language Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Learn Czech LuvLingua Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Period Tracker Mia Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- CloudPlayer Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.49; 5 days
- How to Draw Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Intermittent Fasting and Time Restricted Eating $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Learn Swedish LuvLingua Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- eXport-it UPnP Client/Server $2.15 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Sedona Hiking $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
- Wood Crafter $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
Games
- Builder PRO for Minecraft PE $1.99 -> $0.99; 8 hours
- Addieren bis 10 $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Add and subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Ubongo - Puzzle Challenge $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Multiplying Fractions $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Multiplication Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Multiplication Tables $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Equations: The Math Puzzle Pro $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Mystic MAZE - A 3D Adventure $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Texas Maniac $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Data Defense $4.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Forest 2 Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Her Story $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Preschool Math Games Fun Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Sokoban Land DX $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- WILOO $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Blacker : Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; 8 hours
- Kaorin - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
- Aurora UI - Icon Pack $4.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Nature Live Spring Flowers XL $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Space - Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard $2.49 -> $1.49; 2 days
- BlackO PRO Dark Wallpapers $30.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- [Pro] Core Phone & Tablet Cooler $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Rapid Cleaner Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; 8 hours
- TuneUp Master Pro $9.49 -> $6.49; 8 hours
- Cleaner eXtreme Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
