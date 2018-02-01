Google launched YouTube Go late last year in India, and then it rolled the app out to a dozen or so other nations. Today, it's pushing YouTube Go to most of the world with support for more than 130 countries. No, the US still isn't included, but it wasn't really designed for the developed world. YouTube Go includes features to make the most of a limited mobile data package.
YouTube Go includes location-based trending videos on the home screen, and you can get thumbnail previews of videos before you load them. That can save you from wasting data on something you don't want to watch. The app also has support for sharing videos directly with nearby friends without using data.
All of the above features have been in YouTube Go since launch, but the big expansion comes with some new features as well. Google says it has added the option to stream videos in high quality instead of just "basic" and "standard." The home screen has a refresh function as well—just pull down to get new picks. The nearby sharing feature also supports sharing multiple videos at once, and it's available from the home screen now.
You can hit the Play Store to download YouTube Go if you're in one of the 130+ supported countries. If not, you can still grab the app from APK Mirror.
- Source:
- YouTube Blog
