U.S. CELLULAR OFFERING UNLIMITED DATA FOR $55 WITH NEW PREPAID PLANS

CHICAGO (Jan. 31, 2018) – U.S. Cellular has reduced the price of its unlimited prepaid data plan from $70 to $55 per month, and for a limited time, new and current device eligible customers can get a Samsung J3 or Moto E4 Plus for free on prepaid plans $40 and higher. The company also introduced a new 3GB high-speed data plan for $40 per month and a plan exclusively available at select national retailers that includes 1GB of high-speed data for $35 per month. Along with an award-winning network that works in the middle of anywhere, the best value in prepaid wireless service is at U.S. Cellular.

“At U.S. Cellular, we provide our customers with the freedom that comes with unlimited data along with the flexibility of a prepaid plan, all at an unbeatable value,” said Grant Leech, vice president of brand marketing for U.S. Cellular. “Combined with our current deal on two popular smartphones from Samsung and Motorola, now is the best time to switch to U.S. Cellular Prepaid.”

All U.S. Cellular prepaid plans include unlimited talk and text, and there are no contracts, credit checks, overage charges or activation fees. Prepaid customers can also add unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada for $5 each per month, and MyData Vault (carry over data) can be added to the 1GB and 3GB plans for $5 per month. To learn more about U.S. Cellular’s prepaid plans, visit www.uscellular.com/prepaid

New U.S. Cellular Prepaid Plans:

| $30 | $35* | $40 | $55

High-Speed Data | $0.03/MB | 1GB | 3GB | UNL

Talk/

Text | UNL | UNL | UNL | UNL

*National Retailer Exclusive

Free smartphone offer requires a Simple Connect Plan of $40 or higher and comes via a $75 U.S. Cellular promo card. Unlimited data plans will stream at speeds up to 1.5 Mbps and will automatically shift to 2G when each line reaches 15GB. 1GB and 3GB data plans will stream at high definition speeds and will automatically shift to 2G when each line reaches the plans high-speed allotment. Additional terms, conditions and/or charges may apply. See uscellular.com for details.

