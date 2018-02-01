U.S. Cellular has never been one of the country's major carriers, but for many areas (especially rural regions), it's one of the top choices. The company's previous $70/month unlimited plan was in line with unlimited plans from the big four carriers, but now U.S. Cellular is undercutting the competition.
Today, the carrier announced it is dropping its prepaid unlimited data plan from $70/month to $55/month. As with every other 'unlimited' plan, there are caveats. Streaming is limited to 1.5Mbp/s, and customers will drop to 2G speeds once they reach 15GB of usage in one month. There's also a new $40/month plan, with 3GB of high-speed data.
You can find more information about these plans on U.S. Cellular's site.
Press Release
U.S. CELLULAR OFFERING UNLIMITED DATA FOR $55 WITH NEW PREPAID PLANSCHICAGO (Jan. 31, 2018) – U.S. Cellular has reduced the price of its unlimited prepaid data plan from $70 to $55 per month, and for a limited time, new and current device eligible customers can get a Samsung J3 or Moto E4 Plus for free on prepaid plans $40 and higher. The company also introduced a new 3GB high-speed data plan for $40 per month and a plan exclusively available at select national retailers that includes 1GB of high-speed data for $35 per month. Along with an award-winning network that works in the middle of anywhere, the best value in prepaid wireless service is at U.S. Cellular.“At U.S. Cellular, we provide our customers with the freedom that comes with unlimited data along with the flexibility of a prepaid plan, all at an unbeatable value,” said Grant Leech, vice president of brand marketing for U.S. Cellular. “Combined with our current deal on two popular smartphones from Samsung and Motorola, now is the best time to switch to U.S. Cellular Prepaid.”All U.S. Cellular prepaid plans include unlimited talk and text, and there are no contracts, credit checks, overage charges or activation fees. Prepaid customers can also add unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada for $5 each per month, and MyData Vault (carry over data) can be added to the 1GB and 3GB plans for $5 per month. To learn more about U.S. Cellular’s prepaid plans, visit www.uscellular.com/prepaid.New U.S. Cellular Prepaid Plans:| $30 | $35* | $40 | $55
High-Speed Data | $0.03/MB | 1GB | 3GB | UNL
Talk/
Text | UNL | UNL | UNL | UNL*National Retailer ExclusiveFree smartphone offer requires a Simple Connect Plan of $40 or higher and comes via a $75 U.S. Cellular promo card. Unlimited data plans will stream at speeds up to 1.5 Mbps and will automatically shift to 2G when each line reaches 15GB. 1GB and 3GB data plans will stream at high definition speeds and will automatically shift to 2G when each line reaches the plans high-speed allotment. Additional terms, conditions and/or charges may apply. See uscellular.com for details.About U.S. CellularU.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don't and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. For the third time in a row, U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance, according to J.D. Power’s twice-annual U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.
