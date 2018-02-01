U.S. Cellular has never been one of the country's major carriers, but for many areas (especially rural regions), it's one of the top choices. The company's previous $70/month unlimited plan was in line with unlimited plans from the big four carriers, but now U.S. Cellular is undercutting the competition.

Today, the carrier announced it is dropping its prepaid unlimited data plan from $70/month to $55/month. As with every other 'unlimited' plan, there are caveats. Streaming is limited to 1.5Mbp/s, and customers will drop to 2G speeds once they reach 15GB of usage in one month. There's also a new $40/month plan, with 3GB of high-speed data.

You can find more information about these plans on U.S. Cellular's site.