Version 7.20 of the Google app rolled out just a few days ago with an assortment of new features and minor changes. Today, a minor update to v7.20.16 hit the Play Store, and in typical fashion for an update without a major version bump, it looks a lot like a typical bug fix update. However, this one does include a few new strings that are slightly interesting. There are mentions of something called Google Temperature that might be worth watching out for.

Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are totally and completely wrong. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that plans could change or may be canceled entirely. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released. Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are totally and completely wrong. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that plans could change or may be canceled entirely. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released. The features discussed below are probably not live yet, or may only be live for a small percentage of users. Unless stated otherwise, don't expect to see these features if you install the apk.

Google Temperature

Unfortunately, there's not much we can ascertain from the wording, but there is a new feature or service called Google Temperature that appears to be in the works. At the very least, this seems to be a specifically-branded product, given that "Google Temperature" is in title case. Judging by the prefix of the names, it's also fair to assume this is a feature used through Google Assistant.

<string name="assistant_t_google_preference_title">Temperature</string>

<string name="assistant_t_google_preference_summary">Enable Google Temperature</string> <string name="assistant_t_google_support_alert_message">\"%1$s\" is available on Assistant speakers but, not on this phone yet</string>

<string name="assistant_t_google_alert_negative_label">CANCEL</string>

<string name="assistant_t_google_alert_positive_label">GOT IT</string>

The only other clue to be taken from this is a message telling users that the feature is available on Assistent-enabled speakers, but not on the phone. Note, the word 'yet' is used, so maybe this is a slow-rolling feature.

Unfortunately, that's where the clues end. At least for now. I can confirm these lines are referenced in code, but that's about it.

There's not enough to make a clear guess about what Google Temperature is. I want to assume it's related to weather – I've even accidentally written Google Weather a handful of times while typing this post – but there's always a possibility that "temperature" is used as an abstract reference to something else, like trending topics or how busy something is. I'll leave the speculation to the comments below.

As a brief thought, version 1.30.110178 of the Google Home firmware began rolling out in the last day or so. I can't find anything related to Google Temperature from the few things I've tried, but there's a chance the two are connected.

Download

Version: 7.20.16