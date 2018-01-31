Back in October, Huawei began sending out invitations to an Oreo beta for the Mate 9. We're at the end of January now, and the US-compatible Mate 9 is finally receiving its official update to Android 8.0 Oreo. Some international models have had Oreo for some time now, but those of us in America are only just getting it.
Wow I really just ate my words. I just got the Oreo notification on my US #mate9 .
I take back the anger I was sending your way @HuaweiMobile @HuaweiDeviceUSA @Huawei as long as my device isn't bricked lol.
Thank you for proving me wrong Huawei!@SomeGadgetGuy @_Rena_Chan_ pic.twitter.com/kOR6T9ozi2
— Andrew Wallace (@fatproduce) January 29, 2018
The update carries version number MHA-L29 8.0.0.363 and weighs in at a whopping 2.71GB. New features include the standard Oreo stuff like picture-in-picture, dynamic icons, and Autofill, as well as device-specific additions such as EMUI 8.0, a floating navigation bar, a Dynamic Wallpaper feature, and so on.
Let us know if your US unlocked Mate 9 has received the Oreo update yet in the comments below.
