Choosing which songs to listen to can be a bit of a hassle. You might enjoy a certain song, but listen to it to much and you'll get tired of it. Spotify's new experimental app, dubbed 'Stations by Spotify,' is a way to just sit back and listen to music without any fuss. It's supposed to be exclusive to Australia, but we've got the APK and it runs just fine here in the US.

Essentially, Stations by Spotify aims to make your music-listening experience easier. This is evident from the app's package name: "com.spotify.zerotap." You can't search for specific songs or artists, and you can't even skip songs. The stations are all presented in an oversize text to emphasize the simplicity of the app, and you can add or delete the presets from your list in settings. The notification widget presents four options: play/pause, playlist above, playlist below, and favorite. Over time, the app is supposed to learn your taste in music and create personalized stations. It's certainly an interesting concept, and as someone who's been getting tired of listening to the same music over and over, I was intrigued.

You might recognize playlists such as "Today's Top Hits" and "Motivation" from the regular Spotify app, but there are many more general categories like "Classic Rock," "Kids," and so on. When you listen, you can "heart" any song you like, at which point it's added to your favorites and Spotify makes a note of the kind of music you enjoy. If you're already logged into a Spotify account on your phone, you'll automatically be logged into it on Stations. The app is free to use, but you'll get ads unless you have Spotify Premium.

Here's the thing, though: the only country that Stations by Spotify can be downloaded from through the Play Store is Australia. Not even those in the close-by New Zealand can get it from there. Don't worry; we've got the Stations by Spotify APK over at APK Mirror. There's no server-side region check, so you should be able to start listening regardless of where you live. I was able to listen to any station, even "Aussie Top 50" and "Classic Oz Rock," just fine here in the US. Let us know your thoughts about the app in the comments below.