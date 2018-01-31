Dissidia Final Fantasy Omnia just came out of pre-registration and is officially available on the Play Store. It is a free-to-play gacha RPG that has centered its theme around the Playstation Portable's series of Dissidia Final Fantasy games. Unlike the original PSP titles (and the new PS4 title), the gameplay is turn-based, though it does use the familiar Brave/HP offense/defense system just like the originals.
What is most notable about Dissidia Final Fantasy Omnia is the fact that there is no PvP, no timers, and no stamina system. So despite the fact that this is an FTP gacha RPG with plenty of in-app purchases that range up to $74.99 per item, there should be little reason to worry about any pay-to-win shenanigans. Sure, players can still spend a bunch of their money to get a jump over those that play for free, but at the very least it won't affect anyone else's enjoyment of the title. Heck, those that pay into the game will actually be a big help to free players thanks to the fact that the multiplayer aspect is cooperative.
For the most part, the gameplay works the same as any turn-based RPG. Your team of heroes will have a selection of moves, some that will break your enemies defensive abilities, and some that will do more damage to HP while your enemies defenses are depleted. It takes a minute to get this system of switching from offensive to defensive attacks down if you have never played a Dissidia game before, but once you do it should be smooth sailing.
So yeah, there you have it. If you are looking for a new turn-based RPG to play through, one that has a pleasant cooperative setup, Dissidia Final Fantasy Omnia actually appears to be a solid choice. Free players can simply ignore the numerous IAPs since they don't really affect them, and those that want to spend their money on IAPs can do so freely without it bothering anyone else. This seems like a win-win to me. Who would have thought Square Enix had it in them?
Press Release
DISSIDIA® FINAL FANTASY® OPERA OMNIA ™ is now available as a free download from the App Store for iPhone and iPad and Google Play for Android devices.
Players can experience the world of DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY on mobile devices by forming parties from dozens of legendary FINAL FANTASY heroes and villains, and battle across an extensive original storyline. The game features strategic turn-based combat and a variety of weapons to be used in battle.
As players progress through the story, FINAL FANTASY characters will join their party. Throughout February, special bonuses are available to all players who download and log in to the game:
- Pre-Registration Reward - Following the large number of fans who took part in the pre-registration campaign, all players who log into the game before February 28 will receive 5,000 in-game gems, a valuable in-game currency.
- Login Bonus - Throughout the month of February, players can collect 300 gems each day for up to 20 days (6,000 gems total) just by logging in.
- All-Stars Draw - The "All-Stars Draw" features gear for the 25 playable characters available at launch. The first summon is half-priced through February 28, and players are guaranteed one five-star rarity weapon.
- Gem Specials – Special bundles are available for purchase that will provide players additional bonus gems.
The launch trailer is available to view on YouTube here:
DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY OPERA OMNIA is now available in the App Store for iPhone and iPad and Google Play for Android devices. For the latest assets and screenshots, please visit the press site at http://sqex.to/Media.
Related Links
Official Homepage: http://www.dissidiaoperaomnia.com/
Facebook® Page: https://www.facebook.com/dissidiaffoo/
Twitter®: @dissidiaffoo
About Square Enix, Inc.
Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 135 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 75 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 63 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.
More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at http://na.square-enix.com/
© 2018 KOEI TECMO GAMES/SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.
CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA
ILLUSTRATION: © 2017 YOSHITAKA AMANO
DISSIDIA, the DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY logo, FINAL FANTASY, the FINAL FANTASY logo, OPERA OMNIA, CRYSTAL DYNAMICS, DRAGON QUEST, EIDOS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, TAITO and TOMB RAIDER are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
SOURCE Square Enix, Inc.
Related Links
Comments