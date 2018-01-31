Some of you might recall the "suh dude" meme that became popular around this time of year... two years ago. It seems like the execs over at Samsung watched a compilation or two of that, ultimately deciding that "Uhssup" would be popular with the urban crowd and trademarking the name in Europe and Asia. You know, before anyone else could take this glorious idea.

A few days ago, Samsung filed an application with the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) for the brand name "Uhssup." It's described as a mobile app that shows and shares the real-time locations of users and allows users to communicate with friends. Apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat already have something similar, but it seems like Samsung wants a location-sharing app of its own.

Personally, I can't read "Uhssup" without thinking about what was going through Samsung employees' heads when they brainstormed this marvelous idea. I look forward to seeing what materializes of this, and if the app itself can be as super-cool as its name.