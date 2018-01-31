Face unlock has been in Android for years, though it recently became a hot topic again when OnePlus put it in the OnePlus 5T. The 5T's implementation is stupid quick - so quick, in fact, that you often don't even see the lockscreen before it unlocks. Now, in OxygenOS 5.0.2, the feature has made its way to the OnePlus 5 as promised. There are some other fixes/additions included as well.

Here's the changelog:

Changelog:

System

  • Added Face unlock function
  • Applied CPU security patch: CVE-2017-13218
  • General bug fixes and improvements

Applications

  • Updated Launcher to v2.2
  • Updated Gallery to v2.0
  • Updated Weather to v1.9
  • Updated File Manager to v1.7.6

Camera

  • Enhanced EIS for video recording

The highlight here is obviously face unlock, which was already included in the Open Beta for both the 5 and the 3/3T. Other noteworthy changes include the CPU security patch CVE-2017-13218 that the 5T just got being included, as well as improved electronic image stabilization for video recording. OnePlus has also updated a couple of apps.

Like always, the OTA rollout will only immediately hit a small percentage of devices, and a broader rollout will occur in a couple of days. Let us know in the comments below if you've received OxygenOS 5.0.2 on your OP5 yet.