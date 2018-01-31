Face unlock has been in Android for years, though it recently became a hot topic again when OnePlus put it in the OnePlus 5T. The 5T's implementation is stupid quick - so quick, in fact, that you often don't even see the lockscreen before it unlocks. Now, in OxygenOS 5.0.2, the feature has made its way to the OnePlus 5 as promised. There are some other fixes/additions included as well.
Here's the changelog:
Changelog:
System
- Added Face unlock function
- Applied CPU security patch: CVE-2017-13218
- General bug fixes and improvements
Applications
- Updated Launcher to v2.2
- Updated Gallery to v2.0
- Updated Weather to v1.9
- Updated File Manager to v1.7.6
Camera
- Enhanced EIS for video recording
The highlight here is obviously face unlock, which was already included in the Open Beta for both the 5 and the 3/3T. Other noteworthy changes include the CPU security patch CVE-2017-13218 that the 5T just got being included, as well as improved electronic image stabilization for video recording. OnePlus has also updated a couple of apps.
Like always, the OTA rollout will only immediately hit a small percentage of devices, and a broader rollout will occur in a couple of days. Let us know in the comments below if you've received OxygenOS 5.0.2 on your OP5 yet.
- Source:
- OnePlus Forums
Comments