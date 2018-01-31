Nintendo has announced (as part of an investor call) plans for the release of Mario Kart Tour, the first Mario Kart game on smartphones, by the end of the next fiscal year. As is standard for Japanese companies, the fiscal year runs from April 1st to March 31st of the following year, meaning that Mario Kart Tour will grace the Play Store and Apple App Store by March 31st, 2019. Other than the logo, no information about the game was disclosed.

The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/8GIyR7ZM4z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

Mario Kart Tour would mark the fifth smartphone game from Nintendo, after the release of Miitomo, Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp—though the former will be discontinued on May 9th. (Pokémon games on smartphones are published by The Pokémon Company.)

The company has also announced finalized plans for the Switch Online service, which can be managed via apps on Android and iOS. While it has been free in the preview stage, Nintendo plans to charge $19.99 per year for the service, starting in September. Switch Online comes with access to classic Nintendo games with added online multiplayer.