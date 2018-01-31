According to a settlement website set up by the law firm Girard Gibbs, members of a class action lawsuit against LG for G4, V10, V20, Nexus 5X, and G5 bootloop problems have received a settlement offer. The suit went to arbitration last summer.

LG is offering class members either $425 as a cash settlement or a $700 rebate toward the purchase of a new LG phone. That's pretty generous, and it's clear that's going to help offset some of the anger LG's created with this whole incident. I would guess most people are going to take the cash offer - that's a lot more than even a brand-new, working Nexus 5X - one of the most common devices affected - would go for on the open market. Sure, you could put that $700 rebate toward a V30 and see how much you'd get for that new in the box, but really, that's a lot of hassle.