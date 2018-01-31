Universal Stylus Initiative Adds Six New Members to Support Advancement of Open Active Stylus Standard New Members Include Leading Business and Consumer Technology Companies

WAKEFIELD, Mass., USA – January 30, 2018 – Six companies joined The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) to support the advancement of an open active stylus standard it was announced today. Google LLC, 3M Touch Systems, Inc., Lattice Semiconductor, Maxeye Smart Technologies Co., Ltd., MyScript and Tactual Labs Co. have all joined the world’s largest, open, active stylus solution, member-driven industry association.

With this announcement USI membership has grown to over 30 companies. USI was formed to develop and promote an open industry specification for an active stylus and released the first universal stylus and device specification last year.

“USI’s newest members span a wide range of industries and products across multiple consumer and business markets,” said Peter Mueller, chairman, USI. “This healthy mix demonstrates the versatility of the USI 1.0 specification, creates fertile ground to spark innovation and points toward the growing strength of the active stylus ecosystem worldwide.”

USI 1.0: First Open, Non-proprietary Active Stylus Specification

The USI 1.0 Specification provides independent hardware vendors (IHVs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for the first time an industry standard, non-proprietary, active stylus protocol. It enables the OEM, IHV and software ecosystem to develop a new generation of active styluses that provide consumers a consistent, customizable and interoperable experience across make, model and form-factor.

The USI 1.0 Specification also enables new usages for active styluses, such as multiple styluses operating simultaneously on a single device. The USI specification can be implemented on a wide range of touch-enabled devices, including phones, tablets, computing and entertainment platforms.

USI draws innovative member organizations from all regions of the globe reflecting the increasing worldwide interest in adoption and implementation of an open active stylus solution. New members include:

Promoter Member:

Google LLC

Contributor Members:

MyScript

Tactual Labs Co.

Adopter Members:

3M Touch Systems, Inc.

Lattice Semiconductor

Maxeye Smart Technologies Co., Ltd.

About Universal Stylus Initiative

Launched in 2015, Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) is an international not-for-profit technology trade association whose mission is to define industry-wide standards for interoperable communication between an active stylus and touch-enabled devices such as phones, tablets, and computing and entertainment platforms. The USI specification provides for a stylus capable of communicating with different touch sensors and touch controller integrated circuits, so that users can employ the same stylus across numerous touch-enabled devices, as long as each device’s touch controller is compliant with the USI specification.

