There are so many styluses available on the market for different devices, yet those with active features are rarely compatible with devices from other companies. That's why the Universal Stylus Initiative, or USI for short, was created: to "develop and promote an industry specification for a cross-system active stylus." Google, 3M, MyScript, and three other companies have just joined the USI, bring the total number of partners to over 30.
Google is joining as a promoter member, MyScript and Tactual Labs are joining as contributor members, and 3M Touch Systems, Lattice Semiconductor, and Maxeye Smart Technologies are joining as adopter members. Prominent existing members of the USI include Dell, Elan, Lenovo, and Sharp.
Intel, Wacom, Synaptics, and other companies are among those that pioneered the USI. 2016 saw the release of the USI 1.0 specification, which gives certain measurements that ensures all USI 1.0-compatible devices will be able to use the same styli. Standards include two-way communication between the device and stylus, storage of ink color and brushstroke data, nine-axis inertial measurement, 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and more. However, this news is the first posted on USI's PR page since then.
Press Release
Universal Stylus Initiative Adds Six New Members to Support Advancement of Open Active Stylus Standard New Members Include Leading Business and Consumer Technology Companies
WAKEFIELD, Mass., USA – January 30, 2018 – Six companies joined The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) to support the advancement of an open active stylus standard it was announced today. Google LLC, 3M Touch Systems, Inc., Lattice Semiconductor, Maxeye Smart Technologies Co., Ltd., MyScript and Tactual Labs Co. have all joined the world’s largest, open, active stylus solution, member-driven industry association.
With this announcement USI membership has grown to over 30 companies. USI was formed to develop and promote an open industry specification for an active stylus and released the first universal stylus and device specification last year.
“USI’s newest members span a wide range of industries and products across multiple consumer and business markets,” said Peter Mueller, chairman, USI. “This healthy mix demonstrates the versatility of the USI 1.0 specification, creates fertile ground to spark innovation and points toward the growing strength of the active stylus ecosystem worldwide.”
USI 1.0: First Open, Non-proprietary Active Stylus Specification
The USI 1.0 Specification provides independent hardware vendors (IHVs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for the first time an industry standard, non-proprietary, active stylus protocol. It enables the OEM, IHV and software ecosystem to develop a new generation of active styluses that provide consumers a consistent, customizable and interoperable experience across make, model and form-factor.
The USI 1.0 Specification also enables new usages for active styluses, such as multiple styluses operating simultaneously on a single device. The USI specification can be implemented on a wide range of touch-enabled devices, including phones, tablets, computing and entertainment platforms.
USI draws innovative member organizations from all regions of the globe reflecting the increasing worldwide interest in adoption and implementation of an open active stylus solution. New members include:
Promoter Member:
Google LLC
Contributor Members:
Adopter Members:
3M Touch Systems, Inc.
Lattice Semiconductor
Maxeye Smart Technologies Co., Ltd.
About Universal Stylus Initiative
Launched in 2015, Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) is an international not-for-profit technology trade association whose mission is to define industry-wide standards for interoperable communication between an active stylus and touch-enabled devices such as phones, tablets, and computing and entertainment platforms. The USI specification provides for a stylus capable of communicating with different touch sensors and touch controller integrated circuits, so that users can employ the same stylus across numerous touch-enabled devices, as long as each device’s touch controller is compliant with the USI specification.
