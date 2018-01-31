There is no shortage of Android Auto-capable head units on the market, but as of right now, there is only one of the single-DIN variety: the Pioneer AVH-3300NEX. Considering that a lot of people are still driving around in cars with single-DIN slots, that's pretty incredible. Now you can buy an AVH-3300NEX for just $448, $152 off the MSRP, from Amazon and Abt.

The AVH-3300NEX sports a 7.0" 480p clear resistive display that folds out from the compact single-DIN body. In addition to Android Auto, it can also run Pioneer's own software and Apple CarPlay. Of course, it can still function as a standard head unit, with its AM/FM tuning, AUX input, and so on. If your car has a single-DIN slot, this is one of the nicest models you can buy.

Abt is offering the AVH-3300NEX for $448, and Amazon is as well for an extra five cents. Shipping is free from both retailers. This is the lowest price we've seen for this unit (okay, fine, it was two cents cheaper a couple of days ago on Amazon). Let us know if you decide to pick one up.