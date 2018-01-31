Article Contents
Welcome to the final day of January. 2018 is already chugging along, but if the rate at which time is passing (or the fact that it isn't Friday yet) has got you down, then maybe some app sales will cheer you up. I hope you like free customization stuff.
Free
Apps
- Dual Calendar (Paid) $9.99 -> Free; 7 hours
- ET Music Player Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- AuditBricks - Site Auditing, Snagging & Punch List $5.99 -> Free; 4 days
- OnSite Checklist - Quality & Safety Inspector $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- SnagBricks - Site Auditing, Snagging & Punch List $6.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Weight Checker PRO $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
Games
- FoxyLand | Premium $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
- Trippy Goat $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
- War Tank Racing Online 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Dead Bunker II $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Dots puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; 6 days
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Equations: The Math Puzzle Pro $1.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Digital Clock Live Wallpaper - Unique & Minimal $1.49 -> Free; 7 hours
- Holo Droid $1.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Fireplace 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Mee Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- S8 UX Amaze - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
- X Back - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Nomo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Sweetbo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Beauty Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Bold Analog Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- My 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Rumber - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Redshift - Astronomy $9.99 -> $4.99; 1 day
- Fast Burst Camera $3.72 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Total Calculator-Paid $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- English Spanish Dictionary $9.99 -> $2.99; 5 days
- iRadTech $24.99 -> $16.99; 5 days
- DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads) $1.98 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Meeting Notes $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- VGB - GameBoy (GBC) Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- CloudPlayer Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.49; 7 days
- Universal List Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Games
- Monster RPG 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 hours
- The fabulous Animal Playground $3.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
- Addition and subtraction up to 10 in German $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Subtraction Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Study planet $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Mental Hospital IV HD $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Mystic MAZE - A 3D Adventure $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Unreal Estate $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
Comments