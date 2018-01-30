The announcement late last year that Snap intended to completely rebuild the Snapchat app would have been welcomed by frustrated users. A fresh design followed, and since then we've also heard that Stories will soon be available on the web. The latest crumb of news to come out of Snap Inc. brings word that there's a new update for its other popular app, Bitmoji, offering tons of new styles.
For those who don't know, a Bitmoji is a personal animated avatar that's created by the app using a selfie you take for it. Once it's worked its magic on your likeness you can then customize it in a bunch of ways, from changing the look of your avatar to adding accessories, and so on. You can then use your own emoji in the form of stickers which can be shared on social apps, including Snapchat.
Bitmoji Deluxe introduces various new hairstyles, skin tones, and other features, so you can now have your character look even more like the real thing. To get the new options, simply update to the latest version of the app via the Play Store. If you'd rather sideload it, check back here and we'll let you know when it's up on APKMirror.
- Source:
- Snap Inc.
