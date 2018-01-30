HMD/Nokia are on a roll lately. The official Oreo update came to the Nokia 7 and Nokia 6 (2018) a few weeks ago and the Nokia 8 has even started beta testing Oreo 8.1, but the company is still firing on all cylinders and hasn't forgotten its older or lower range devices. Both the Nokia 5 and the Nokia 6 are starting to get the official Oreo 8.0 update now.
HMD began testing Oreo for the Nokia 5 and 6 a few days apart back in December and now that test is over and the official update is starting to hit all devices, no need to sign up for any beta.
Sweeter and Smoother. The #Nokia5 and #Nokia6 are officially joining the #AndroidOreo family. pic.twitter.com/7bbW3j7SOF
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 30, 2018
With this update, users can expect PIP support in several apps including Google Maps, Duo and WhatsApp video calls, notification dots in the launcher, password autofill API support for apps like LastPass and Enpass, and the latest January security patch. Neat. If you have one of these two phone, keep an eye open for your upcoming dose of Oreo goodness.
