Ever since Google worked with HTC to design and manufacture the original Pixel phones, rumors had been circulating about Google possibly acquiring the company. The news finally became official in September, when Google announced it would pay $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel hardware team and various hardware licenses.

Today, Google revealed it has concluded its deal with HTC, with more than 2,000 former HTC employees now working for Google (according to The Verge). Senior Vice President of Hardware, Rick Osterloh, said in the blog post, "As our hardware business enters its third year, we remain committed to building and investing for the long run. Today, we start digging in with our new teammates, guided by the mission to create radically helpful experiences for people around the world, by combining the best of Google’s AI, software and hardware."

With the acquisition now complete, Taiwan is now a "key innovation and engineering hub for Google," presumably containing most of the former HTC personnel (HTC is based in Taipei). You can read the original announcement at the source link below.