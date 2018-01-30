Android Auto is great, but paying $400+ for decent head units (even when they're on sale!) is a bit ridiculous. If you don't mind the lack of most physical buttons, one of JVC's Android Auto-compatible units is just $298.99 right now on Amazon, $51 lower than the usual price.

The KW-M730BT is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, so if you decide to switch smartphones down the road (pun intended), you won't have to buy a new unit. It has a large 6.8" WVGA screen, support for two simultaneous Bluetooth connections, an AM/FM tuner, a 13-band audio equalizer, and a 1.5A USB port for charging your devices.

I recommend using Crutchfield's car compatibility tool to make sure this will work in your vehicle. If you want to buy one, you can get it from the source link below.