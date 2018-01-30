If you're interested in experiencing augmented reality on Android, you have very few options. The ASUS ZenFone AR is one of them. We reviewed it back in August and came to the conclusion that it's not a bad phone. Now you can pick one up for $499.99, $100 off its MSRP, on Amazon.

The ZenFone AR sports a 5.7" 1440p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 821, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 23MP rear camera with OIS, an 8MP selfie-shooter, and a 3,300mAh battery. Also on board are a headphone jack, USB Type-C, and a fingerprint sensor. Our review noted poor battery life and that AR hadn't changed much since the Phab2 Pro, but we liked its screen, camera, and fingerprint sensor.

If you want one, head over to Amazon. Do note that the discount only applies to the 6GB/64GB variant; the 8GB/128GB model is still sitting pretty at $699. I wonder how many people have actually purchased the 8GB/128GB version.