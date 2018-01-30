Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Flip : Surfing Colors

Flip : Surfing Colors is a vibrant and colorful endless runner that uses a unique color matching mechanic to add some depth to your standard auto-running gameplay. Sure, you are still tasked with collecting coins in order to purchase new characters and levels, but the polished presentation and beautiful graphics more than make up for the familiar setup.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $29.99

--

Let's get started skateboarding in the famous cities in the world. The cities are beautifully colored and you can break the colors of obstacles with full of thrills. Compete your ultimate speed with your friends and, of course, win them over.

Smooth and realistic skateboard-experienced based on physics of how actual skateboard works

Rich, fantastic and dreamy themes with full of colors inspired by global cities

Sophisticated challenges with color blocks, so overcome yourself.

Diverse skate-boards and characters

LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY – Starter Kit

Layton's Mystery Journey has been out since July of last year, but a significant hurdle to the game's sales is the fact that you have to pony up $15.99 before you get to try the game. Well, that is no longer the case because Layton's Mystery Journey – Starter Kit just hit the Play Store this last week. Oh, and if you happen to live in Europe, there is a separate listing just for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $15.99

--

THE MUCH-LOVED LAYTON SERIES IS BACK WITH A 11TH ANNIVERSARY INSTALMENT. Developed by LEVEL-5, LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY™: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy is the latest game in the best-selling Layton Series and first official sequel debuting on mobile. The Starter Kit version features the prologue and first case for free. Additional cases are available as separate in-app purchases.

Flipzyx

Flipzyx is a unique puzzle game with an arcade bend. It is similar to a tile-swapping game, but once the tiles are lined up correctly, you still have to move them around as the lines you are matching up are actually a fuse that is constantly counting down. So you must race to the finish in order for the fuse to line up with a dot on the edge of the playfield, which can be tough to pull off.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Flip, slide, burn and explode. Guide the flames to the bombs to blow away each level. Flipzyx is a new and unique idea, a puzzle and an arcade game, and how you play it - slow or fast - is entirely up to you.

Flip and slide tiles to change paths.

240 Levels in 12 Worlds.

All future updates and enhancements free with a single purchase.

No in-game purchases.

Complete levels the hard or easy way.

Pause and Boost buttons to play as a puzzle or an arcade game, or both.

Full in-game instructions and assistance.

Sensible, clean controls.

Colour perception assistance.

Meteorfall: Journeys

Meteorfall: Journeys is a card-based roguelike with an easy to understand deck-building combat system. As you would expect of any roguelike, each game is procedurally generated. This means every round you play is unique. And best of all, this is a premium game with a one time upfront price. That way you don't have to worry about any hidden costs once you pay the initial asking price.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Meteorfall is a deck-building roguelike. You'll choose your class from one of four unique adventurers, and then set out with a deck consisting of some basic attack cards. During the course of your adventure, you'll be presented with the opportunity to add powerful new cards to your deck.

Out There Chronicles - Ep. 2

Out There Chronicles - Ep. 2 is the newest episode in the Out There Chronicles series of episodic text-based adventure games. This particular chapter deals with the protagonist as he struggles to survive on a very inhospitable planet. It is your job to help the main character find a way to escape this dangerous world. Oh, and if you are late to the series, I have some good news. The first title is currently free on the Play Store, which makes for a perfect opportunity to see what this series is all about.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

The next chapter in the highly-anticipated Sci-Fi saga inspired by Out There, the multi-award-winning space exploration game. After fleeing America in a ramshackle ship, Darius and his ragtag crew crash on a desert planet. He wakes in a sorry state, alone on the purple desert planet.

Four Last Things

Four Last Things is a very unique looking point and click adventure game. This is because it uses an interesting theme of Renaissance-era paintings as the backdrop to its humorous story. If you enjoy games such as Monkey Island, or the humor found in Monty Python, Four Last Things should be right up your alley.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Pilfer from poets, bargain with bishops and serenade the local simpleton on you hapless quest for absolution. Four Last Things is a point-and-click adventure game made from Renaissance-era paintings. It's kind of like if Monkey Island had been made in 16th century Flanders by a time-travelling Monty Python fanboy.

Dandara

Dandara just hit the Play Store last night, and oh boy does it look like an interesting game. Supposedly the gameplay resembles that of a 2D Metroidvania platformer. This means exploration and item collection will be the key to success. For the most part, the actual mechanics of moving around appear to be timing-based, as you jump from one moving platform to another.

Monetization: $14.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

The world of Salt hangs on the brink of collapse. The citizens, once free spirits, now stand oppressed and isolated. But not all is lost, for out of this aether of fear arises a heroine, a ray of hope. Her name is Dandara. Welcome to a unique 2D metroidvania platformer full of mystical creatures and boundless exploration.

Rocket Sling

Rocket Sling is a fun indie space game that tasks the player with collecting crystals. The way it works is you fire off your rocket towards these crystals in order to collect them. The thing is, there are planets and other objects that are often in your way. You will have to account for the gravity surrounding these objects so that your rocket doesn't smack right into the side of them.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Orbit planets, play with gravity, and collect crystals in outer space all from the comfort of your J-1 Rocketship. Fast paced and enjoyable gameplay. No set pattern, play your own way, win your own way. 20+ Levels to enjoy with more scheduled for early 2018. A unique gameplay experience like nothing else.

Tiny Pixel Farm

Tiny Pixel Farm is a Harvest Moon looking idle tapping game. It is your job to create a successful farm filled with animals and guests. You do this by growing each section of your farm. Like most idle games there isn't much to actually do other than a bunch of tapping. But for those of you who enjoy such things, the adorable graphics definitely make for an enjoyable idle game that exudes a good bit of charm.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Cute Pixel Art Game. Miniature farm management possible in one screen. With little characters moving around with back and forth. Let 's create your farm together. A farm that you took over from grandfather. It will make a farm full of animals and guests with your hands. Surrounded by animals and friends, let's harvest more and more.

Baki Jump

Baki Jump is a cute looking jumping game that uses a slingshot mechanic for movement. It is your job to get as high as you can by slinging the protagonist upwards without hitting the spike-covered walls. A high score is the ultimate goal, which puts this squarely in the casual game category.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Play as BAKI and jump up across treacherous paths filled with dangerous plants and crystals. Break high scores of players from all around the world. Baki Jump offers you a unique mobile gaming experience. Tap on BAKI and drag to create a Vector arrow. Release your finger to shoot BAKI across the screen.

Up a Cave

Up a Cave is a simple platforming game with devilishly tricky gameplay. Much like the majority of platformers, you must maneuver around a bunch of obstacles that are standing in your way. There are a total of 30 levels to explore, and a variety of enemies and traps to avoid. Oh, and there is a timer continually counting down, which makes your navigation of each level more immediate.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Guide your cube through extremely challenging caves with variety of traps and enemies. Up a Cave is a physics platformer game where you dash your way out of a cave while collecting gold and diamonds to boost the cube's stats. If you find a level too challenging or even impossible, you can always upgrade your cube to make things easier.

1 Space Shooter

1 Space Shooter is a multiplayer-focused space shooter that contains casual 3-minute matches. These are great for when you only have a few minutes of downtime and have your phone or tablet around. Your main goal is to be the last man standing, which can be tough depending on who you are playing against.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Probably the best mobile multiplayer space shooter out there :) Destroy not so smart AI bots and battle other humans in this chaotic universe of spaceships, lasers and explosions. You can have quite some fun in a casual 3 minutes match, or go crazy and try to reach level 10. Have fun.

Cash Show - Win Real Cash!

If you are familiar with HQ Trivia, then you should know exactly what Cash Show - Win Real Cash! has to offer. It is, of course, a quiz game that contains real-world cash prizes. There are 2 quizzes a day, and each question has multiple choices for its answers. The further you make it, the harder each question will be.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ? (none listed)

--

Cash Show is a live trivia show game with cash prizes. You just need to answer questions and you can win BIG PRIZE. Enrich your mind and win big prizes with your knowledge. Daily Cash Shows.

Show opens twice a day at 12:30 PST and 18:30 PST.

There are twelve multiple choice questions for every show, which cover topics like science, art, sports, entertainment and many more.

You will have ten seconds to answer each question. Once you reach prize questions, you can win cash prize from every question with a correct answer. Answer all prize questions right and you will win a big PRIZE.

If more than one player makes it to the end, they will split the prize. Otherwise, the winner will bring all the prize home.

JumpBall.io

JumpBall.io is the latest io game to hit the Play Store. Like most io games you are tasked with controlling as much of the playfield as possible. You do this by taking over any competing player's colored area. The thing is, the rest of the players you are competing against can do the same. So you will have to move swiftly if you want to control the majority of the board.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ? (none listed)

--

Hop and stomp. JumpBall.io is an addictive real-time multiplayer online game with AR Party mode. In the game, you can jump to crush enemies, conquer the battle ground and be the jumping king. It’s short and intense. Every second of this game needs your attention and skills. Set your foot in the battle anywhere and anytime. Go with the endless fun of competition.

Keep Spinning Adventure

Keep Spinning Adventure is a simple game of jumping from one platform to the next. The first spinning circle has a small pyramid on it. It is your job to tap on the screen in perfect unison with the next spinning circle in order to transfer the pyramid when the circle's edges line up with where your pyramid is placed.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

Jump from a spinning circle platform to the next one in this insanely addictive game. Try not to fall down and avoid the gaps. Look out for the hammer when you stay on a platform for too long. Collect gems to unlock different characters. Show the world how far can you get.

Crystalrect

Crystalrect is an endless runner that works a lot like a platformer. It combines the hectic switching of directions very similar to VVVVV's platforming mixed with the endless running gameplay and looks of Chameleon Run. Just keep in mind that the controls could still use a little work thanks to the fact that your finger's inputs often don't feel very precise.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

--

This is a very challenging 3D horizontal version of fast parkour game, high quality resolution, composed of many different colors of fashion bars, mixed with a variety of sharp obstacles, making Parkour itself more Cool and difficult. The game operation is very simple, tap the screen, the protagonist will automatically jump.

Radiation City Free

Radiation City is the sequel to Atypical Games' Radiation Island and Radiation City Free is the free trial version of that sequel. Just like the original, Radiation City, this is an open-world survival game filled to the brim with zombies. You can expect gorgeous graphics that bring this frightening world to life. It is your task to venture out into this radioactive city in order to find your missing loved one. And best of all, you no longer have to put any cash down to see how the game performs.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

--

Welcome to the world of Radiation City where a great survival adventure awaits you. Forty years after the unfortunate accident of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, destiny brings you to the area of carefully recreated city of Pripyat. Uncover the amazing story, untangle the mystery and try to save your loved one. Good luck.

Slime Pizza

Slime Pizza is the latest game from Nitrome. It is a puzzle-based platformer that stars a ball of slime. It is your job to maneuver this slimeball throughout numerous stages in order to collect all of the pizza slices you happen across. But unlike most platformers, the controls work with a slingshot mechanic that has you pulling back on the slime in order to sling it forward in the direction you need it to go.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $4.99

--

As Slime Pizza's delivery boy, your ship crash lands and all the pizzas have been scattered. Collect all the pizza you can, but beware the watchful eye of the planet's patrol officer.

Stick to wall Surfaces

Absorb key items

Travel across multiple themed levels

Discover secret rooms

Avoid a wide range of traps and enemies

Nindash: Skull Valley

Nindash: Skull Valley is a ninja-based arcade defense game that will have you swiping fiendishly on your screen in order to stop the hordes of enemies coming your way. You must not let any get past you, which is easier said than done. There are even a few crazy boss fights to contend with, which should help to keep the gameplay fresh.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $7.49

--

Play a ninja that must defeat a horde of skeletons in more than 90 frenzied levels. Smash the bones of your enemies with your saber or shuriken in the purest arcade tradition. Perform combo after combo in a race for the high score with your friends or players around the world. Only your reflexes stand between victory and death.

Power Hover: Cruise

Power Hover: Cruise is another endless runner listed in this week's game roundup. This one concentrates on 7 separate endless levels for you to try for the highest score possible in the world leaderboards. What is nice is that each level has its own look and feel, so there should be enough to explore for at least a short while before you get too bored.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $10.99

--

Power Hover: Cruise is a spin-off from highly popular Power Hover game. Futuristic racer with super stylish graphics and large roster of characters to choose from. Fly the UFO and other vehicles or just cruise with variety of robots. Make your longest run in seven challenging endless stages.

▲ SHAPES

▲ SHAPES is a minimal puzzle game that has you rotating shapes in order to create larger shapes or objects. It will take a lot of logical thinking to make your way through these puzzles. What is nice is that there is no pressure to complete these levels under any type of time limit, so you can casually go about solving them at your leisure.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $22.99

--

In a universe of uncertainty, chaos and confusion, ▲SHAPES emerges as the perfect way to bring harmony and congruence to our world. Through an immersive environment of countless challenging levels, ▲SHAPES will test your skills to establish order into a fragmented reality. Are you ready to fight disorder? Then you need this shapes game.

Lord of Dice

Lord of Dice has been making the rounds thanks to the fact it was developed by Black Desert Online's developers Kakao Games. It is clear that this is a free-to-play gacha game. If that appeals to you, then you may just find something fun and fresh in the dice-based gameplay. If not, then yeah, this is just another in a long line of FTP hero collection games.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

The Strategy RPG You've Been Waiting For. Ascend The Tower To Save The Princess. Real-Time PVP And Raid Bosses. Beautifully Drawn Dicers to Collect.

Headshot ZD : Survivors vs Zombie Doomsday

Headshot ZD : Survivors vs Zombie Doomsday is a survival-based 2D pixel art zombie game. There are 100 unique characters and zombies, and a variety of weapons to collect. It is up to you to defeat those zombies while you rescue survivors and gather additional resources so that the human race can live-on for just a little while longer.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Blitz through the oncoming zombies with headshots and rescue the survivors. Gather valuable resources and survive through the post-apocalyptic zombie world of this 2D survival action game. The Great Smog Apocalypse Produced by chemical reaction of nuclear radiation and mysterious air pollutants, the great smog has swept across the globe.

What's Your Story?™

What's Your Story? is a bit like a choose your own adventure that happens to use favorite movie and TV show plots. You get to relive the stories found in your favorite media content, all while having the option to choose your own path in order to see what different or preferable outcomes you can discover.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Don’t just watch it – Live It. If you’ve ever wanted to be in your favorite TV show or movie, then What’s Your Story is for YOU. Every choice you make takes the story in a new direction. Make your choices from the beginning:

Choose your path: Encounter Special Choices to discover who you are. One choice can change everything.

Choose who you are: Be yourself and create your avatar for every story. Unlock new outfits and accessories as you go.

Choose who you love: Express yourself and who you love in What’s Your Story.

Ragnarok Rush

Despite what you may be thinking, no, Ragnarok Rush is not the MMORPG you have been waiting for. Ragnarok Rush is actually a spin-off title of the Ragnarok franchise that is mainly a free-to-play hero collection game. What is notable about this release is that it was created and published by Gravity Interactive, the developers of Ragnarok Online. So while another hero collection game may not be what you expected, the lore that makes up this title will at least accurately reflect the content you have experience in Ragnarok Online.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

--

Rush into a grand new adventure in the world of Ragnarok Online. Join forces with the world of Ragnarok as the creatures and pets fight alongside you to save the world. Experience a whole new adventure in your hands. Create new memories with all new exciting battles, glorious new visuals, and a whole new original story-line.

Cat Tower - Idle RPG

Cat Tower - Idle RPG is just that, an idle RPG that tasks you with fighting your way up an enemy-filled tower. I don't know what it is, but man there are a ton of cat-themed mobile games anymore. I mean did we really need another one? Well, I guess we did because reviews look to be overly positive.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $104.99

--

You do not have to do anything, Your cat will defeat your enemies.! Upgrade and evolute your cat to fight well. Use the skill of cat, and it will be have fancy effect. Your cute cat is a cat that carries pet. Could be more cute than cat? Endless dungeon, where have you been? If you can not clear the floor, Ascension, a stronger cat will wait for you.

