Phone manufacturers seem to enjoy putting out new colors of existing phones. Samsung's been doing it for a while, OnePlus did it with the Sandstone White and Lava Red OnePlus 5Ts, and now LG is starting to want a piece of the pie. Having announced a Raspberry Rose color for the V30 earlier this month, LG is now bringing Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet to the G6 and Q6, as well as Raspberry Rose for the G6.

The G6.

It's not as if these phones had any shortage in color choices. The G6 and Q6 already came in the same five colors: Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Mystic White, Terra Gold, and Marine Blue. That being said, only the first three of those are offered stateside for the G6 (and only Platinum for the Q6), but hey, we've gotten used to getting snubbed in terms of color options.

The Q6.

LG seems to have some very specific comments about these colors, which allow consumers to find a phone that "best expresses their individuality," so I'll just put what their PR department wrote here:

The sophisticated hue of Moroccan Blue was inspired by the beautiful blue buildings in the city of Chefchaouen, Morocco. The silvery, romantic shade of Lavender Violet was developed to appeal to both men and women who appreciate the finer things in life. Raspberry Rose offers a strong color saturation that is unique among current smartphones and was designed with anniversaries, graduation ceremonies and Valentine’s Day in mind.

These colors are slated to roll out in South Korea starting in February, with "key markets worldwide" to follow. LG isn't saying if any of them are making their way to the great US of A, but given how the Raspberry Rose V30 is only going to Europe and Asia, we're not holding our breaths.