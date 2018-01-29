Indoor security cameras have become increasingly popular over the past few years, and Amazon recently joined the game with the Cloud Cam. The online retail giant is offering a $30 discount on the Cloud Cam, lowering the price to $89.99, but only for today.

The Cloud Cam shoots 1080p video, and it also has LEDs for night vision, two-way audio, and Alexa integration. Users can watch and download the last 24 hours of motion alert clips for free. The camera can notify you when it detects motion via the Cloud Cam app. The version of the Cloud Cam on sale isn't of the Amazon Key variety, but the upgrade can be done with a $20 cable, so you can upgrade down the line if you'd like to.

Since this is an Amazon Deal of the Day, the $89.99 price is only valid for today. As of publishing time, that means you have about 15 hours and 40 minutes left to get in on the discount. Hit the source link below to pick one up.