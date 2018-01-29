January is on its last leg with no sign of slowing down. Monday has rolled around again — I hope that everyone had a good weekend. Today's list of app sales has plenty of variety, so have it and I'll see you all on Wednesday.

Free

Apps

  1. Material Unit Converter - Offline Measurements $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  2. Cloze Test Generator Pro $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
  3. English Word Formation $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
  4. Friendship Test Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  5. Kitchen Timer Pro - Kitchen Reminder Timer $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  6. MyLog Pro - Diary + Notes + Pocket $0.99 -> Free; 6 days

Games

  1. Monster's Socks $2.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. PUSH $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Dungeon Defense $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Hangman Kid's App for Spelling Word Practice $2.99 -> Free; 3 days
  5. The Ball Reach $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  6. The Lost Lands:Dinosaur Hunter $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
  7. Skee-Ball Plus $2.99 -> Free; 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Gothic 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Retrome Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Shimu - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  4. Athletica WatchFace Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  5. Lovely Snowfall Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  6. Dualix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  7. Morine - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  8. 3D/4D HyperCube B&W Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
  9. Ravic - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  10. Nomo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Guitar Songs Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 1 day.
  2. Learn French Language Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  3. Learn Italian Language Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  4. MasterGear - SMS/GG Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
  5. Password Safe Pro $4.99 -> $1.49; 4 days
  6. AndroMoney Pro $9.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  7. Camera ZOOM FX Premium $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  8. Cute Calendar PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; 5 days
  9. Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  10. OBD2 Car Wizard Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
  11. Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $1.99 -> $1.29; 5 days
  12. Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  13. Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  14. Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days
  15. QR & Barcode Scanner Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  16. Weather live pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  17. SuperN64 Pro (N64 Emulator) $1.99 -> $1.39; 7 days

Games

  1. Ernest, Stuttering App $3.14 -> $0.99; 2 days
  2. Fill it ins crosswords puzzles $3.49 -> $1.49; 4 days
  3. Fill-it ins number puzzles PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  4. Damn Little Town $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  5. Clue $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  6. Greenskin Invasion $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
  7. Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  8. Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
  9. The Game of Life $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  10. Radium $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  11. Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Minimal O - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  2. Mars in HD Gyro 3D - XLVersion $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
  3. Nature Live❁ Spring Flowers XL $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  4. Space - Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
  5. Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
  6. Winter Snow in Gyro 3D Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days