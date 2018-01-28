Just a few years ago, most Android phone screens came in one flavor: 16:9. It was a smart call, 16:9 was the ratio for HD video, so it allowed us to binge watch all our favorite shows without the tyranny of the letterbox. But over the last year or so we've entered into a bezel race, and a new 18:9 display format has come with it. Thinking back over the phones you've owned, which aspect ratio do you find ideal?

Aspect ratios for phones have stretched over the years, and I'm not just referring to recently. The OG iPhone had a 3:2 ratio and Google/HTC's Nexus One had a 5:3 ratio. Eventually, most manufacturers migrated to a 16:9 standard, which had its benefits. Since 16:9 had pretty much become the standard format for HD video, devices that matched that ratio wouldn't have to letterbox content during playback, making it the most obvious choice.

But, as OEMs compete to slim down the buffer surrounding phone displays, we've seen the near-universal rise of 18:9 (which I wish we could just call 2:1). The most noteworthy exception to that is probably the Galaxy S8, which deviates only a tiny bit at 18.5:9. This new aspect ratio hasn't been confined to flagships, either, as some lower-end phones like Huawei's Honor 7X can attest to.

There are still a few modern outliers like the Essential Phone, which has an in-between 19:10 aspect ratio. Based on the developments of the last year, though, it seems as if 18:9 is here to stay. So, much as we've asked what your ideal screen size might be in the past, we're curious now about what aspect ratio you prefer when it comes to your phone's screen.

