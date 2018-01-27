After becoming a runaway success (pun intended) on iOS, Temple Run finally arrived on Android in mid-2012. Less than a year later, the sequel went live on the Play Store. It took half a decade, but Temple Run 2 has now passed 500 million installs on the Play Store.

In other words, Temple Run 2's install base is now comparable to that of UC Browser, My Talking Tom, Snapchat, Gboard, and others. Unlike many mobile games, which are often left abandoned once they are feature-complete, Temple Run 2 has received update after update over the past five years. I'm sure all those in-app purchases (which go up to $99.99) is to thank for that.

For comparison, the original game is somewhere between 100 and 500 million installs. You can download Temple Run 2 from the Play Store below.