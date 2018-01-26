Logitech has released an update to the Logi Circle app that goes with its Circle security cameras, and for the first time, users will now see an image preview in a notification warning you of detected activity while you're not at home. This functionality is available to every Circle user, even on the free plan, bringing it in line with similar services from Netamo.
Arlo and Nest also offer this, but only for paying subscribers. Nest's implementation actually shows a GIF, which is probably the best of the bunch. It's good to see Logitech catch up with its rivals, though, and action buttons to go directly to the live feed or view the event are a nice touch.
Before and after the update.
To get the new image notification you need to be on version 3.2.3391 of the app. You can see the full changelog below, although it's not all new. Google Assistant support, for example, came in October last year.
What's New
The update will come to you as usual from the Play Store eventually, but the impatient among you can also sideload it from APKMirror if you wish. Logitech launched second-generation Circle cameras last summer, which included weatherproofing and a wireless option. Check out Ryan's review of the original model. His biggest bugbear was that the app can only be used in landscape, and that's perplexingly still the case.
Comments