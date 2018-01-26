There are plenty of apps on the Play Store if you want to check your credit score, but how many of them would you trust? Intuit is a company people have come to depend on for financial services, with popular apps like QuickBooks and TurboTax. So while we might not normally highlight an app of this kind, Turbo is probably worth a mention.

The app will evaluate your credit score and help you understand it, also offering insights that could help you improve it in the future. A full credit report showing deeper analysis is also available in the app, and a monitoring service is on hand to alert you of any significant changes going forward.

Turbo is completely free and promises it won't attempt to upsell you any of its other services. If you were considering looking into your financial health already, this could be a good place to start. Grab it from the Play Store link down below, or alternatively, you can sideload it from APKMirror.